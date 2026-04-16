Richard Funderburg, born April 27, 1951, passed away on April 9, 2026; he was 74. Richard was raised, went to school and lived his entire life in Yellow Springs; he was a 1969 graduate of Yellow Springs High School.

Richard had strong faith and was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Growing up on the Funderburg Farm, Richard gained an appreciation for nature. He always had a love for plants, landscaping and gardening. When he was young, Richard would accompany his father, John, to market, where he would hand-pick produce to be sold at Luttrell’s (which later became Weavers, and then Tom’s). This gave him an appreciation for and understanding of how to choose the best available produce.

In the early 1990s, Richard took on the Funderburg Greenhouses. Along with his wife, Pamela, and sons Jason and Jacob, they sold their produce and plants at the farmers market; they were among the first farmers to sell produce there. It became a family endeavor for 20-plus years. And though Richard worked for the Kroger Co. in the produce department as his “real” job, he remained passionate about his farming.

Richard is survived by his wife, Pamela, of 51 years; his sons, Jason (Brandi) Funderburg, of Washington Court House, and Jacob (Tonya) Funderburg, of Franklin, Tennessee. He has six grandchildren, Maizy, Mitchell, Margo, Ezra, Quintessa (Payton Fitts) and Rosalita; a sister, Susan (Funderburg) Taylor, of Toledo; a cousin, Joe Williams, of Yellow Springs; and many cousins and friends. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Leroy Thompson for his friendship and kindness given to Richard.

Richard was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Grace, and grandmother, Carrie Fitzgerald. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Richard, plant a tree, donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

A visitation will take place at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs on Sunday, April 19, noon–2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life memorial at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 291 Bickett Rd., Xenia, Ohio, at 4 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.