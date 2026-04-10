Shirley Ann Hatfield transitioned from this world on March 26, 2026, after a brief hospitalization and hospice care. Shirley and her identical twin sister, Sharon, were born Jan. 5, 1941, and grew up in Dayton in a musical family. She recalled many evenings playing tunes and singing with family members. The twins were born gifted musicians. They appeared on television as musical contestants at a very young age in a talent contest on the Ruth Lyons show.

Shirley played a multitude of instruments well, including strings, woodwinds, keyboard and so on — and she enjoyed a variety of musical styles. She loved teaching music to others and largely began her music teaching career at Dayton’s Americana Music Studio while still in her teens. Shirley performed with the Kettering Civic Band, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, Yellow Springs Community Orchestra and Band and many other groups, including, most recently, Yellow Springs Strings.

After Shirley earned her bachelor’s degree, she became an Air Force Officer and lived for a time in Colorado. She returned to Ohio toward the end of her Air Force career, earned a master’s degree in special education, began her special education teaching career in the Dayton Public School system and ultimately settled in Yellow Springs, a place where she felt welcomed and loved. Shirley never lost her drive and desire to reach out through music. Even when occupied with the details of life and career, she continued to share music through teaching and playing. Many families in Yellow Springs can say that Shirley taught their son or daughter violin, guitar, mandolin, flute and so on. She loved teaching adults as well, whether as total beginners or as former musicians returning after long musical absences. She was a supportive and encouraging teacher who created a nonthreatening learning environment, and she believed in a teaching approach specific to each individual’s learning style. Because her goal was primarily to share the love and joy of music, it was important to her that people knew that they could participate in music, whatever their skill levels.

Shirley had much gratitude, wonder and reverence for nature’s creations. As a way of relating to nature, she would climb a tree each year on her birthday — which she did this year on her 85th! After her beloved twin transitioned, Shirley became very engaged in the local community with Spanish classes, yoga, art and, of course, more music. Until the end of her life, she was involved in many duos, trios, quartets and sextets, even writing parts as needed when changing instrumentation.

Shirley believed in a life of moderation, integrity, truth and justice. She loved deep discussions with friends that were always peppered with her wonderful sense of humor and whimsy. Shirley will be missed by many, and if still here, she would say to us, “Evolve on! For now …”

Donations to the Yellow Springs Tree Committee in her name would be most appreciated.