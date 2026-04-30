Thomas Joseph Noftle III

Longtime villager Thomas “Tom” Joseph Noftle III died on April 16, 2026, in Austin, Texas, after a progressive decline due to dementia. During his final year and a half, he remained close to his dog and loyal companion, Lewis, and was cared for by his kids and their families: daughter Erin Silvert-Noftle (Adeline Hauber) and grandson Simon; son Duncan Silvert-Noftle (Jaffa Edwards) and grandson Theo; and son Garrett Silvert-Noftle (Corrine Kimbro) and grandsons Jules and Teal.

Tom was born in Troy, Ohio, on Jan. 6, 1947, to Laura and Thomas Noftle II. He was the middle child with two sisters, Sharon and Julie, both of whom preceded him in death.

Tom graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, before finding community in Yellow Springs. Though he took at least one well-recounted cross-country motorcycle trip and lived for a short stint in California, he ultimately returned to Yellow Springs to lay down lasting roots, drawn back by the vibrant spirit of the town and its characters.

During his early days in Yellow Springs, Tom worked at the since-shuttered Earth Rose, before establishing himself as a dedicated and talented carpenter. Over the subsequent 50-plus years, he built and restored numerous homes and businesses throughout the village. He took great pride in his work. For Tom, a job was rarely just a contract; it was a way to strengthen the town that gave him so much. As a business owner, he was exceptionally gracious with his knowledge. He led tight-knit crews, acting as a patient mentor, and happily provided opportunities to anyone — young or old — who shared his passion for the craft, or simply wanted to learn and work hard. If you knew Tom, you likely have a piece of his handiwork in your home, or a memory of him stopping by to lend a tool, offer advice on a project, or help fix what was broken. He brought that same spirit of service to his other pursuits. In the early ’90s, Tom decided to learn soccer, approaching the game with the same methodical commitment he brought to a new build. He constructed a goal from PVC pipe in his backyard and spent countless hours playing with his three children, who he adored. His vision soon expanded to the village at large. Inspired by the energy and potential of the local youth, Tom earned his “A” coaching license and helped form the ’85 Bulldogs — a traveling youth team that achieved a perfect 10–0–0 season in 1997. Many still recount Tom packing a full team of boys in his Ford Taurus and blasting Jr. Walker’s “Shotgun” on his stereo to pump them up. Even after his children went off to college, he continued coaching and remained a lifelong supporter of Yellow Springs High School athletics. He was a constant presence on the sidelines with his digital camera, documenting the growth and sharing in the pride of the village’s kids as if they were his own.

His creative life was equally rooted in the community. He picked up pottery and tile-making, inspired by the work of Nasan McIlhargey, whom he assisted during many firings. At home, he tended his beehives and apple trees with great care, and took real joy in sharing, whether it was a bottle of his honey or apple cider vinegar, a personalized mixtape, or a photograph in a well-crafted wooden frame.

Tom Noftle knew how to make things good — with time, effort and love. That was true of the homes he built, the teams he coached and the people he raised. He will be deeply missed.

A service will take place in Yellow Springs later this summer. His family is eager to return to honor and celebrate his legacy with stories, music and whatever his friends and community may be moved to share. Details and dates to follow.