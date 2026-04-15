Yellow Springs Athletic Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees

Eleven Bulldogs were inducted into the Yellow Springs Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 4.

The new hall-of-famers include Kenneth “Buster” Hamilton, Carl Cordell Jr., Ron Benton, Steven L. Harshaw, Sandra Lang, Lynn Hardman, Tracy Hoagland-Clark, Larry Peterson, Dustin Rudegeair, Raphael Allen and Jared Scarfpin.

These Bulldogs join the ranks of the 44 other athletes who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its creation in 2018 through a combined effort by the YSHS Athletic Department and YSHS Athletic Boosters.

• Kenneth “Buster” Hamilton, class of 1945, was a star basketball player at John Bryan High School. During the 1945 season, he led Bryan High School to its first-ever district championship, along with winning the county championship.

• Carl Cordell Jr., class of 1960, excelled as an athlete in basketball and baseball at Bryan High School in Yellow Springs. As a 10th and 11th grader, Carl was First Team All-Conference and District in both sports. As a senior, he was selected All-Ohio in basketball and led the Bulldogs to the regionals. As a baseball standout at Bryan High School, Carl was scouted by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds.

• Ron Benton, class of 1966, was a star basketball player for the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1966. He was an instrumental and outstanding part of the team that beat Anna HS for the Class A District title in 1966 — at that time, there were only two divisions for basketball. This was only the second district basketball title in school history and the first crown since 1945.

• Steven L. Harshaw, class of 1971, was a multisport athlete at Yellow Springs High School, playing basketball and baseball for four years and lettering in both sports. Most importantly, he was a trailblazer; during freshman year, he was the first Black athlete in YSHS history to play on the golf team. In his senior year on the basketball court, he was in the Elite 300 Point Club with 306 points in 15 games, averaging 20.4 points a game; and 407 points in 21 games, averaging 19.4 points a game. He shot 68% from the field and 91.7% from the free throw line while averaging 8.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.3 rebounds per game.

• Sandra Lang, class of 1977, played high school softball for four years, playing first base and outfield. She also played college softball and in various adult leagues after college. During the 1976–1977 basketball season, she averaged 8 points, 3 assists, and 13 rebounds per game. In March of 1977, she signed a national letter of intent for a full basketball scholarship to Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. She became the first out-of-state player and first black player for the women’s program.

• Lynn Hardman, class of 1979, graduated from Yellow Springs High School a four-year athlete in soccer, basketball and softball, class officer, Honor Society member and class salutatorian. In her senior year, under the loving and lengthy leadership of coach Duke Conrad, Lynn earned two notable honors. YSHS girls soccer team won the the-day invitational Worthington Soccer Invitational, arguably the equivalent of a state tournament, and made third team All-State in basketball, averaging “double-doubles” in rebounding and scoring.

• Tracy Hoagland-Clark, class of 1987, was a multisport athlete in high school, excelling most notably in basketball. During her senior year, Tracy helped lead her team to a district runner-up finish and earned numerous honors, including: Kenton Trace Conference (KTC) First Team (two years), KTC Runner-Up Player of the Year (1987), Southwest District 9 All-Star (Senior Year), Dayton Area All-Star Selection Class A, All-Ohio Honorable Mention Greene County, First Team Greene County leading scorer (17 points per game) and leading rebounder.

• As a football player, Larry Peterson, class of 1993, played a variety of positions because of his size, speed and strength, and he was named All District and All State. In basketball, he was a two-year starter and played on the Bulldog squad that reached the Regional Championship in 1992, where he was also selected to the All-Ohio team. In track, he was a key figure in leading the Bulldogs to state championships in 1992 and 1993. As a trackster, he won four first-place gold medals and one runner-up medal, highlighted by a state championship his senior year in the long jump, along with setting the still-standing school record in the long jump.

• Dustin Rudegeair, class of 2004, starred in basketball and baseball during his time at Yellow Springs. A four-year letter winner in baseball and a three-year letter winner in basketball, he would letter twice in football and once in golf as well. Rudegeair also excelled in the classroom, being named a Scholar-Athlete in every season of competition throughout his career. On the court, Rudegeair was a three-year starter, helping the basketball team win Metro Buckeye Conference championships in 2003 and 2004. He would once again be named as MBC Player of the Year (the first in conference history to receive the award twice) and second team All-Ohio, amongst other individual accolades. Statistically, he averaged 19.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per basketball game and became the seventh in Yellow Springs history to reach the 1,000 point milestone.

• Raphael Allen, class of 2009. Among the many sports he competed in, track and field and football became the arenas where his athleticism and determination stood out most. His accomplishments at Yellow Springs opened the door to compete at the collegiate level, where he attended Wittenberg University and continued his success in both sports. During his high school football career, he won four championships and lost a total of six games.

• Jared Scarfpin, class of 2015, played varsity soccer all four years, varsity basketball for three years, and varsity baseball for two years. A captain of the soccer team for three years, he earned multiple conference, district, state and regional awards throughout his career. While representing YSHS in soccer, he earned first team all-Metro Buckeye Conference honors all four years, and Metro Buckeye Conference Player of the Year as a junior and a senior.