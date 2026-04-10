YS Home, Inc. award to fund home repair projects

By Alissa Paolella

Yellow Springs Home, Inc. has secured a $450,000 award through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati’s Affordable Housing Program to fund 25 home repair projects — 12 in Yellow Springs and 13 in Dayton-area neighborhoods.

The funding, awarded in partnership with The Huntington National Bank, will support repairs for income-qualified homeowners, primarily older adults and people living with disabilities. Work will focus on safety, accessibility and energy-related improvements.

Eligible projects include roof replacements, HVAC systems, accessibility upgrades such as wheelchair ramps and bathroom modifications, as well as plumbing, electrical and window work.

The award reflects both demand for repairs and Home, Inc.’s shift toward regional partnerships to compete for larger funding pools.

“There is a significant pent-up need in Yellow Springs and across the Miami Valley,” Executive Director Emily Seibel told the News, noting many applicants are older residents on fixed incomes facing rising maintenance and utility costs.

Home, Inc. qualified for the competitive funding in part by committing that 13 of the 25 projects would take place in majority-minority census tracts.

“That leveraged additional resources coming into Yellow Springs that wouldn’t have been available otherwise,” Seibel said.

The home repair program began in 2018 with a single $5,000 wheelchair ramp project. Since then, the organization has added local, state and federal funding to expand the work.

Current support includes funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati’s Carol M. Peterson Housing Fund, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Housing Preservation Grant and several local and regional foundations, including the Yellow Springs Community Foundation and The Dayton Foundation.

Much of the work now runs through the Dayton Home Repair Network, a coalition formed after the 2019 tornadoes to coordinate applications and funding across agencies, including the City of Dayton, the Dayton Energy Collaborative and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton.

Through the network, applications are processed centrally, with social workers helping residents navigate multiple funding sources.

“The idea is that we could be stacking resources to do more in a particular house,” Seibel said.

Many of the projects address urgent needs. In one recent case, an older Yellow Springs resident lost heat during the winter when their furnace failed. Home, Inc., without immediate funds available, worked with partners to secure emergency assistance.

“That’s an emergency situation,” Seibel said. “There’s a physical and health risk to not having heat in the winter, but there’s also an isolation and mental health impact.”

Other projects have included bathroom renovations to improve accessibility, roof replacements to prevent water damage and mold, and energy-efficiency upgrades to reduce monthly bills. Some homes, Seibel said, appear stable from the outside but require significant interior repairs.

“It’s not always obvious that someone’s suffering just by looking at the outside of their house,” she said.

Home, Inc. identified about 85 potential projects during its most recent application cycle. Individual projects have been approved for up to $16,000–$20,000 per home, depending on the funding source.

Previous USDA grants supported HVAC systems, roof replacements and accessibility upgrades for 11 Yellow Springs homeowners. Unlike some programs, the USDA funding does not include age restrictions or strict project caps.

As the program has grown, so has the organization’s capacity. Despite a small staff, many with more than a decade of experience, Seibel said contractor relationships and internal systems have helped the group manage more complex funding requirements.

Partnerships with the YS Community Foundation and The Dayton Foundation have also supported fellowship roles focused on client services and grant administration.

Looking ahead, Seibel said the goal is to reach more eligible homeowners.

“Ideally, everyone who qualifies would be able to benefit,” she said.

Homeowners interested in future repair funding can complete an interest form at http://www.yshome.org or apply through the Dayton Home Repair Network.

*Alissa Paolella is a local resident and freelance writer for the News.