Barlow Hudson’s posthumous mystery, ‘Stephanie’s Secret’

By Alissa Paolella

When Jean Barlow Hudson served as the first woman mayor of Yellow Springs, residents knew her as a thoughtful civic leader, a frequent letter writer and a steady advocate for women’s equality and reproductive rights. What many may not have known was that, tucked among her papers, was a literary murder mystery she believed in — but never saw published.

Now, more than 40 years after she first drafted it, that novel has come to light.

Edited and published posthumously by her son, Rex Hudson, “Stephanie’s Secret” is more than a mystery. It is, in some ways, a reflection of Hudson’s own life: a story of caregiving and career ambition, and a woman navigating male-dominated institutions while guarding a private truth.

For Rex Hudson, bringing the manuscript into the world was both an intellectual and emotional undertaking — and a promise kept. At his mother’s deathbed in August 1992, he vowed to get her novels, short stories and poetry published. He made good on part of that pledge in 1993, compiling and editing her poetry collection, “Foreverness.” But her novels waited. It was not until 2023, when Hudson retired, that he returned to the unfinished work.

“Since then, along with a revised edition of ‘Foreverness’ and a collection of her short stories, ‘Castle in the Clouds,’ I have edited, revised and published her four novels,” he said.

He began typing up the final draft manuscript of “Stephanie’s Secret” on March 1, 2025, and worked on it over eight months — in time for a November appointment with Qamber Designs in Bahrain for cover design and interior formatting.

Jean Barlow Hudson was born in 1915 in Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania. She earned a degree in English literature from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1939 and wrote throughout her life, composing more than 200 poems, dozens of short stories and four novels.

Her marriage to hydrogeologist Benjamin Hudson carried the family across continents — Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Latin America and Africa — before they returned between assignments to Yellow Springs, the village they called home beginning in the early 1940s.

Hudson published one novel during her lifetime: “Rivers of Time” (Avon, 1979), which sold 50,000 copies. She attempted an encore in the first half of the 1980s, producing three neatly typed drafts of “Stephanie’s Secret,” a mystery set in academia. Although she considered it her best novel, she was unable to get it published, Rex Hudson said, primarily because of her habit of submitting unedited drafts to publishers.

In the 1970s and ’80s, Hudson became a regular voice in regional newspapers, writing op-eds that championed women’s autonomy and reproductive rights. In 1987, she was elected the village’s first woman mayor, serving two terms. She died of pancreatic cancer in 1992.

The novel opens with a murder on a college golf course. The victim, an older man with a complicated past, is later revealed to have had a hidden relationship with the mother of the book’s protagonist, anthropology professor Charlotte Anderson. As the public mystery unfolds — who killed the man and why — a private mystery surfaces: Charlotte’s realization that the victim may have been her biological father.

Rex Hudson described the novel as a hybrid: part whodunit, part psychological reckoning. The most autobiographical character, he said, is not Charlotte but Stephanie herself — Charlotte’s mute and paraplegic mother, whose silent soliloquies appear throughout the book.

“Like Stephanie, my mother grew up on a Pennsylvania dairy farm,” he said. “Stephanie’s dying thoughts were of dangling her feet in the nearby creek as a child.” His cousin Annie, who lives in the old stone farmhouse where Jean grew up, offered her own reaction: “Stephanie’s last musings hit home. … How wonderful she wrote it all down.”

The parallels are difficult to ignore. Like Charlotte, Jean Hudson was a college-educated woman who devoted significant years to supporting her husband’s career and raising children while nurturing her own intellectual ambitions. Like Stephanie — described in the novel as “the little wife at home with a (Bachelor of Arts) I never used” — Jean Hudson regretted not having a professional career, Rex Hudson said. Living overseas in a dozen countries made it difficult for her to build one. Rex Hudson noted that his parents remained married for 50 years, despite their personality differences.

Originally drafted in the mid-1980s, the manuscript underwent significant revision before publication. In its earliest form, the novel was structured as a “howcatchem,” revealing the perpetrator at the outset in the style popularized by the 1970s television series “Columbo.” Rex Hudson reshaped it into a more traditional whodunit, withholding the killer’s identity until later in the narrative.

He also moved the novel’s setting from mountainous western Maryland to the Chesapeake Bay area, condensed the timeline from six months to six weeks and refined character arcs.

“I believe these changes among others helped the novel’s structure while preserving her story,” he said. “I am sure that my mother would have appreciated and agreed with my various revisions.”

For Yellow Springs readers, the book carries a particular local resonance. The cover features a photo of Antioch College’s iconic main building, contributed by Rex Hudson’s brother, Jon Barlow Hudson, of Yellow Springs. The fictional murder unfolds on a college golf course, and Rex Hudson suspects he knows exactly where his mother got the idea: Antioch’s 36-acre grassy expanse at the south end of the college, west of Corry Street and bounded on the south by Allen Street, had been a nine-hole golf course since 1930.

“Undoubtedly, the author got the idea for her murder mystery while playing golf there one afternoon,” Rex Hudson said.

That open space has since become a solar array and the fenced-off Antioch Farm.

As mayor, Hudson was known for her convictions and her willingness to speak plainly; as Rex Hudson said: “There was no daylight between her own deeply held values and representing village values.”

Even as her health declined and she wore a wig, her empathy as a leader remained evident. In a 1992 tribute in the Yellow Springs News, writer Diane Chiddister described her as “passionate, opinionated, complex, committed” — and above all, gracious.

The publication of “Stephanie’s Secret” adds another dimension to Hudson’s legacy in the village. She is remembered as a mayor, a feminist voice, a traveler and a mother. Now, she may also be remembered as a novelist whose final work waited decades for its audience.

*Alissa Paolella is a local resident and freelance writer for the News.