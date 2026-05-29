May 29–June 4, 2026 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

MOVING SALE: Everything MUST go. Sat. & Sun., May 23 & 24, and May 30 & 31, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 322 N. Walnut St.

YARD SALE: clothing (men’s & women’s), household items and miscellaneous other stuff. Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m–4 p.m., 403 S. Stafford St.

FRESHEN UP FOR SPRING! Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!

NATIVE PLANT SALE at Tecumseh Land Trust. Over 2,000 plants from local growers. Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m.–noon or until sold out. 4633 US 68 N. Please no pets, as this is a working farm. Come early for best selection. Tecumsehlandtrust.org

GOT A LOVED ONE IN LIECHTENSTEIN? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com/subscribe.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

100% GRASS FED BEEF from Flying Mouse Farms. Sustainably raised on a preserved farm, our beef is local, lean and delicious. Contact Michele at 937-477-6490 or flyingmousefarms@yahoo.com for more information.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

LARGE VINTAGE PROJECTOR “SILVER” SCREEN, casing width approximately 74”; screen width approximately 68”; length, when pulled out, at least 65”. Metal casing and wall mounting hardware. Spring tension is broken to pull out and retract screen, but screen itself is perfectly intact, if you don’t mind it staying extended; works great. 937-767-8743.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

WOODROW ST., YS, apartment for rent: one bedroom, $670/month plus electric. 937-631-1447

FOUR-BEDROOM HOUSE, furnished, for rent in YS, convenient to everything, available academic year 2026-27. Contact steven.conn1@gmail.com.

TWO-BEDROOM, ONE-BATH, duplex — not a complex — ground floor, no steps, grab rails in bathroom, ideal for elderly. All appliances included; stackable washer/dryer, new 12,150 BTU air conditioner. Very quiet neighborhood, off-street parking, storage shed. Walking distance from downtown and school. Privacy-fenced patio with new doors. Pets permitted with approval. Special rate for seniors. Call 615-761-4376.

TWO UNITS FOR RENT in charming home located at the heart of town. A 3-bedroom, 1-bath home, with washer/dryer, dishwasher and central air, $2,050/month; and a studio apartment with washer/dryer and central air, $750/month. Rent for both units includes water, gas and electric. The home and apartment are connected to the Village high-speed internet for an additional $45/each per month. Contact Sarah, 937-681-6580 or view Zillow listing for additional details.

OFFICE FOR SUBLET: 144 Cliff, 275 sq. ft., includes bathroom and separate entrance, $850 per month, includes utilities. Call 937-974-3814.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

MISSING TUXEDO CAT, “Sylvia”: Last seen May 15 at Tower Court near Center College Street. Black with white chest, paws, sweet but shy. Call or text 614-787-3757.

ESCAPED! RUSSIAN TORTOISE: “Torty”; light beige-green w/darker markings, about 10 in long, 7 in wide. Circa Tues., May 19, corner of High & Whiteman Streets. Call Matt 937-919-3605 or Jen 937-971-8477. She’s a tortoise and cannot swim, will drown in deeper water; loves lettuce, dandelion heads & leaves, purple clover; may partially bury herself in piles of leaves; does NOT bite!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

SUNDAY TURNOVER SPECIALIST: Springs Cleaning LLC is hiring a detail-oriented cleaner for an Airbnb on Sundays in Yellow Springs, 1.5–3 hours per Sunday (must work between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.). Opportunities for the same hours for added jobs during the week. Requirements: Must be a dependable self-starter. Reliability is non-negotiable for guest turnovers. Must be able to lift 20 lbs and navigate stairs. Growth: Opportunity for more hours as we expand! To Apply: Email Brittany at SpringsCleaningLLC@gmail.com.

DO YOU USE FOOD to avoid painful memories? If you’re ready to heal from the traumatic experience(s) that created this vicious cycle, one of the most effective and gentle ways to reclaim your joy is EFT, aka Tapping. Call Lina Landess, Certified EFT Practitioner at 336-688-8159 (please leave a message) — and open the door to the freer, happier life you desire!

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

BEGINNING MOSAICS WORKSHOP: Sign up for a fun workshop put on by Sister Trillium, May 31, 1–4 p.m. in the barn at Agraria Center for Regenerative Agriculture, 131 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. Open to individuals 12 and up and younger kids with an adult. Cost is sliding scale, $10 to $45. All materials provided. To register, email Programs@sistertrillum.org. Questions? Lynn@sistertrillium.org.

NEED HELP WITH MATH homework or test prep? Math tutoring available. Pre-algebra through Calculus. Contact Peter: 215-779-6679, PeterMayneTutoring@gmail.com

SEA DOGS SUMMER SWIM team registration, ages 5–18: visit ysacseadogs.swimtopia.com. $110 for the first swimmer in a family, $85 for the second, $60 for each subsequent swimmer. Practices begin Monday, June 1 at Gaunt Park Pool.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.