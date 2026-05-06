May 5 primary election results

Preliminary results of the Tuesday, May 5, primary election came in late election night; at press time, the Greene County Board of Elections reported that 28,194 of 118,030 registered voters came out to the polls.

At the state level, Democrats Amy Acton and David Pepper and Republicans Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley will advance to the Nov. 3 election in the race for Governor and Lt. Governor. Democrat Sherrod Brown, Republican Jon Husted and Libertarian William B. Redpath are the candidates for U.S. Senator.

For the office of Attorney General, Democrat John J. Kulewicz and Republican Keith Faber will be on the fall ballot; for Auditor of State, Democrat Annette Blackwell and Republican Frank LaRose; for Secretary of State, Democrat Allison Russo, Republican Robert Sprague and Libertarian Tom Pruss; for Treasurer of State, Democrat Seth Walsh and Republican Jay Edwards; and for Ohio Supreme Court Justice, Democrat Marilan Zayas, Republican Daniel R. Hawkins, Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Colleen O’Donnell.

Regionally, local resident Kristina Knickerbocker won the Democratic seat for Representative to Congress, 10th District; Knickerbocker will run against Republican Mike Turner and Libertarian Thomas F. McMasters in November.

Local resident Krista Magaw, the Democratic candidate for House of Representatives, 71st District, will again run against Republican incumbent Levi Dean.

Candidates for State Central Committee in District 10 (Man) are Democrat Mitchell Thomas Roark and Republican Steve Austria; District 10 (Woman) candidates are Democrat Amana J. Koeller and Republican Laura Rosenberger; Michael Robert Lopez was the sole Libertarian candidate for State Central Committee in District 10.

Lindie Keaton is the candidate for Democratic Central Committee, Yellow Springs Precinct 440; Elaina Vimmerstedt for YS Precinct 441; Moira Laughling for YS Prcinct 442; Lori Askeland for YS Precinct 443; Martha A. Mendelsohn for Miami Township Precinct 455 and Nathan Summers for Miami Township Precinct 456.