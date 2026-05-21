News from the Past: April 2026

85 years ago: 1941

Citizenship. “Dr. Gustav Meinhard Robinow, of Fels Institute, a native of Hamburg, Germany, who entered this country at New York City, October 24, 1934, was given citizenship last Friday. Dr. Robinow was also given permission to change his name to Tav Meinhard Robinow, dropping the Gus.”

Arrested for using bad money. “By the quick action of Marshal Day last Friday night, three young men from Dayton were apprehended for using bogus nickels in slot machines about town. The men attempted to make their escape but Marshal Day overtook them in his car. Some of the coins were found on them. The men were turned over to the sheriff.”

Commencement to be different. “‘Democracy and the Post-War Era,’ a conference on world order when World War II is over, will be held at Antioch College, June 27–29, in conjunction with Commencement exercises. … The Conference will be a ‘working parliament of progressives designed to develop a concrete program for action.’”

75 years ago: 1951

Tech equipment sharing. “Official announcement was made this week of the establishment at Antioch College of a pool of scientific equipment [Vernay Research Foundation] available for loaning to research and other groups. … ‘Awareness that research projects are often in need of specialized and sometimes very expensive equipment for very short periods of time,’ prompted the founding of the equipment pool, Mr. Vernet said. … Yellow Springs’ two largest industries, Vernay Laboratories, employing 114 people and Morris Bean and Company employing 250, sprung from Antioch-sponsored campus industries. Other firms … which have campus beginnings or connections include the Yellow Springs Instrument Co., The Antioch Shoe factory, the Drierite Co. in Xenia, the Mazzolini art foundry and others.”

Trailside building. “Work on the Trailside Museum, at the entrance to Glen Helen, is under way, with two Antioch co-op students, Carleton Smith and Dick Schnelz, hired for the project. … Most of the materials being used in the construction work will come from the Glen itself, lumber from the south section and stone from the quarry. Glen foreman Carmelo Ricciardi will handle all the stone work during construction.”

50 years ago: 1976

Clean-up parade. “Saturday morning’s Clean-Up Week parade is … a symbol of the kind of job Community Council hopes all residents will be doing through the week in the areas where they live, coordinator Mary Doris Nosker says.”

New Antioch President. “Antioch College’s new president-elect, Dr. William Birenbaum, visited Yellow Springs for the first time yesterday and today and pronounced himself impressed.”

Photosynthesis. “Three new federal grants to the Kettering Research Laboratory will help finance ongoing work there of investigators Darrell Fleischman and Donald Keister in photosynthesis research. … ‘The information that we gain will be used as a building block in our work to understand energy-transformation in higher plant photosynthesis and ultimately to increase plant productivity,’ Keister says.”

25 years ago: 2001

New track surface. “For decades, John Gudgel has longed for the kind of track that wouldn’t turn soggy in the rain. Now, Yellow Springs High School Principal and head track coach Gudgel has realized his wish in time for this year’s season — an all-weather track. The spongy asphalt track … replaces the cinder track that was created for the school in 1968.”

YS writers. “Local authors and poets Jimmy Chesire, Robert Paschell, Carmen Lee and Maria Mendoza will take the stage when the English graduate department of the University of Dayton presents its first annual Literary Festival Saturday.”

Downtown accessibility. “Cool shops, fine restaurants and a charming movie theater give Yellow Springs plenty of character, but for people with physical disabilities, the downtown can seem like an obstacle course. … [Tom] Vondruska said it’s going to take a change in attitude before dramatic changes are made downtown. ‘People talk about P.C. (political correctness), but it’s just plain courtesy. … As Gabby Mason used to say, ‘It’s nice to be nice,’ he said, referring to a now deceased Yellow Springs restaurateur known for his barbecue ribs.”

10 years ago: 2016

Internet needs. “Springs-Net Group will give a short presentation to the Village Economic Sustainability Commission on Wednesday … at the Bryan Center. The discussion will highlight how a proposed municipal fiber network could benefit citizens and businesses and strengthen village sustainability.”

Co-housing. “The Antioch Eco-Village Pioneers will host a panel discussion on co-housing and its potential in Yellow Springs on Sunday, May 1 … at the Senior Center. The panel will feature Leah Gaskin, a first year Antioch College student who was raised in a co-housing [community] in California; Pat Gaskin, a former resident at Elder Spirit for 17 years, Ron Siemer and Pat Stempfly, current members of Antioch Eco-Village Pioneers; and Emily Armstrong, representing Antioch College and their pursuit of Antioch Village.”