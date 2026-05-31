News from the Past: May 2026

105 years ago: 1921

Fifteen hundred watch basketball victory. “One of the most glorious events in the history of Yellow Springs was when the local high school basketball team cleaned up on the Xenia team in the tournament last Saturday evening before fifteen hundred spectators at Kelly Hall [gymnasium in Antioch Hall, now an auditorium]. The boys were not content to merely win, but they piled up a score of two to one, 9 to 18. … Playing for Yellow Springs were Bausman, Donley, Williams, Shoup, Weiss, LeSourd, Gegner, Hudson, McCallister.”

Lawn fertilizer? “Spreading manure on the lawn is likely to introduce a lot of weed seed.”

80 years ago: 1946

General Motors sells to Morris Bean. “Morris Bean announced yesterday that negotiations with General Motors had been successfully completed for his new company to take over the manufacturing equipment now housed in the Antioch Foundry.”

Spillan development. “L.W. Spillan, representing an estate of which the heirs are himself, his sister and brother, approached the village council Monday night to obtain their reaction to the plans for real estate development which the Spillans are planning south of the village. … More than thirty acres, lying just south of present village limits would be sub-divided and at some future date added to the village.”

Hardware specials. “Deaton’s Feature of the week: Mailboxes. Black, all metal — 59 cents; All glass — $1.50.”

Speed limits rise. “Fifty-mile-per-hour speed limit signs will be back on all highways in Ohio. … The President’s 35-mile-an-hour Victory Speed Limit signs were removed at the close of World War II.”

50 years ago: 1976

Gay awareness. “Members of Human Relations Commission appeared before Council to ask $500 for the financing of a ‘Gay Awareness Weekend’ during which it would bring speakers to Yellow Springs and conduct other programs in an effort to end ‘myths’ about homosexuality and thus to end discrimination against homosexuals.”

Short Street farmers market. “Village Council voted 3-1-1 Monday to close Short St. the last four Saturdays of July to permit a fruit and vegetable market to operate there. … The vote came after a petition signed by 33 local retail businesses was presented asking the use of Short St. for the market. … [Councilman Robin] Levitt said that the NEWS, the bank, Erbaugh and Johnson, Deaton’s and Weaver’s [Tom’s] had not signed the petition.

Store expands. “Another unused downtown Yellow Springs business building is back in use this week. Baltic Avenue Used Furniture and Antiques moved this past weekend to 108 Dayton St., the former KBS Hardware building. One feature of the new Baltic Avenue will be home-ready antiques restored by local craftsman John Bush, of Bushworks, Inc.”

Route 68 reopens. “The bridge over the Little Miami River on Route 68 at Goes was opened to traffic around noon today. The bridge had been closed since March 1 for rebuilding.”

40 years ago: 1986

Business incubator growing. “In its seventh month of operation, the Yellow Springs-based Miami Valley Regional Small Business incubator is moving along on target. … To date, six businesses have moved into the incubator, which is located in the former Fels House [Sontag Fels building on Livermore Street], and three more are expected by the end of the month. Hopes are to house 25 clients by the end of the year and up to 100 in the future.”

30 years ago: 1996

Omar Robinson dies. “Omar Anthony Robinson … died unexpectedly Sunday, March 24. As a local businessman and real estate developer, Mr. Robinson was responsible for the development of the Omar Estates subdivision. It was the first development built specifically to meet the housing needs of blacks in Yellow Springs, who because of racial prejudice at the time had difficulty finding and financing homes locally.”

Co-housing meetings. “Meetings on developing a co-housing project in Yellow Springs will be held each Sunday at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.”

Affordable housing needed. “A ‘substantial number’ of people who live and work in Yellow Springs would be interested in affordable housing if it were available, according to the results of a recent survey conducted by the Council-appointed Affordable Housing Task Force. … Forty-six percent said they would be interested in participating in a ‘sweat equity’ program, which involves homeowners in the construction of their own homes.”

25 years ago: 2001

Children’s Center anniversary. “The center marks its 55th year since it was incorporated in 1946 … ‘The needs of the children have always come first,’ said Rae Dewey, who’s been involved with the Children’s Center since it began, first as a volunteer, then board member, then as a consultant. … The center’s forerunner, the Elm Street School, began in 1929. … It was the town’s second nursery school. The Antioch Nursery, begun in 1926, was one of the first in the country.”

Protestors arrested. “Hazel Tulecke and Bill Houston … were arrested for participating in a November 21st protest at the United States Army School of the Americas (SOA) at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia. … Activists want the school shut down because they believe its graduates are responsible for numerous violent acts throughout Latin America, including the murder of six Jesuit priests in El Salvador in 1989.”

15 years ago: 2011

Bill Hooper dies. “William Hooper, well known contractor, former Antioch and Miami Township Trustee and local activist, died. He was 91 years old. … Bill was the developer of Westgate [Ridgecrest & Robinwood Drives and Keystone Court], the second integrated housing development in the United States, in the late 1950s.”

College reboots. “Antioch College continues its forward motion toward admitting new students next fall, announcing this week that the college has hired its first three tenure track faculty members.”