With the strength of the redwood, Penny Lynn “Sierra” O’Connor — Oct. 27, 1956–Nov. 9, 2025 — found her place amongst the stars peacefully in her own home, Yellow Spring, Ohio.

Born in Long Beach, California, yet raised in Calaveros County-Angels Camp, California, she moved on to the east coast in Norfolk, Virginia, to be with her sister, and found the love of her life In Virginia Beach, ultimately becoming a longstanding and proud resident in Yellow Springs, Ohio, for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pearl O’Connor; sister Bobby O’Connor; brother, Doug O’Connor; niece Trisha Drew Wallen; and her true love, Matthew Steward.

There are no proper words that can describe the strength and positivity and the sum of such a timeless being of beauty.

She overcame mountains and spread her light everywhere.

She was a force of inspiration and a true Irish warrior woman.

She spanned many lives, and her spirit will always shroud us with relentless love and giddy up.

As an avid reader, student, poet, river rat, nail technician, dental hygienist, herbalist, aromatherapist, Scrabble savage, gamer, mother, Aunt Pi and Nonnie, she was unparalleled.

A Spiritualist, beach enthusiast, plant healer, and sun goddess, she was a passionate gardener, fed the bees and took pride in music, birding patterns, art and humanity.

She played guitar/banjo/mandolin. Her song voice will echo throughout.

She embraced spending endless time with her grandchildren and her kitty, Simon, who held her through dark times. She pulsed with the streets, residents and forest of her beloved Yellow Springs

She shines her light over us all.

Sweet fuck.

We are ever so grateful for your presence on this earth.

Your pearl will shine forever within us.

She leaves behind her heart treasures: daughter, Teneka “Dany” Brue (David Brue); grandbabies, Mija “Baby goddess” Chenoweth (Holden Roberts), Ever “Dreamer” Brookhart, Finn “Sweet seeker” Brue; beloved sister Patty Rae O’Connor and niece Brandi Rowerdink (Kelly); Melissa McWhorter; great-nephew, Steven Matthew; great-niece, Tenea Basham (Kole), heart sisters, Donna Lynn Browne (Phillip), Portia V; Sugar (Big Jeff); along with many more family members and friends and travelers.

Let us all gather and celebrate such a spark of life on the Summer Solstice, Sunday, June 21, at John Bryan State Park, lower shelter, noon.

Embrace your life, live in kindness, protect your peace and always dance beneath the stars under the moonlight, bask in the sun and smile even when it hurts.

Shine your light for the world to see.