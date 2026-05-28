Perry League to return June 5

Perry League T-ball, a free beginner baseball program for children ages 2–9, will begin its summer season Friday, June 5, at Gaunt Park.

Games and activities will take place Fridays from 6–7:30 p.m. through Aug. 7, excluding July 3 because of holiday fireworks.

The program is open to all children, regardless of race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ability, disability or level of skill. The rules of Perry League are few, and unique: There are no teams, no assigned positions, no batting order, and every batter gets 1,000 strikes. Perry League is intended to provide a positive start to team sports for kids and their caretakers.

A companion program, Perry League Plus, will offer additional skills coaching for older participants interested in eventually joining the Yellow Springs Youth baseball program. Perry League Plus sessions will take place Fridays in July on the adjacent baseball field during regular Perry League play.

The volunteer-run program is free; optional tie-dye T-shirts will be available for purchase. Each child will receive a free baseball cap. Organizers request that guardians accompany younger children and encourage volunteers to assist throughout the season.

Register online at bit.ly/PerryLeague26Register. For more information, contact Margi at 937-768-5036 or PerryLeagueYS@gmail.com.