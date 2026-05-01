Pledges sought for Antioch College tennis courts

Last week, Antioch College announced its “2026 Antioch College Tennis & Pickleball Court Revitalization Project,” an effort to restore and enhance the school’s outdoor recreational facilities.

Under the proposal, the current courts would be converted into a dual-use facility with four tennis courts and six pickleball courts. College officials said the project is intended to serve Antioch students, Yellow Springs Schools and the broader community.

The project would be funded through a combination of grants, institutional partnerships and community contributions. According to the college, grant funding is expected to cover more than 30% of project costs. Officials also said a donor has agreed to match gifts totaling up to $25,000.

The college is asking community members to submit pledge forms by May 1 to demonstrate local support as it seeks remaining funding. If funding goals are met and grants are approved, resurfacing work will begin.

For more information or to submit a pledge, contact Antioch’s Office of Advancement at 937-767-2341 or advancement@antiochcollege.edu