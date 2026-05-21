Tone poetry

The YS Community Orchestra performed to a full house Sunday evening, April 12.

The program, titled “A Concert for Troubled Times,” featured the music of Brahms, Schubert and Smetana, whose works paint a difficult world that nonetheless surprises with overwhelming beauty.

The final concert of the season will be presented by the Yellow Springs Community Chorus in May, and will feature Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Howard Hansen’s Song of Democracy.