William Peter Cacciolfi
- Published: May 7, 2026
1960–2026
Longtime resident of Yellow Springs, William Peter Cacciolfi, age 66, passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2026.
He is survived by his wife, Arati J. Cacciolfi; daughters, Kory Cacciolfi, of Harbor Springs, Michigan, and Ava Cacciolfi, of Springboro, Ohio; sons, Nik Cacciolfi, of Petoskey, Michigan and Anthony Cacciolfi, of Cumming, Georgia; brother, David Cacciolfi, of Anchorage, Alaska; nephew, Matthew Cacciolfi, of Anchorage, Alaska; niece, Crystal Van Dyken, of Banks, Oregon; granddaughters, Marlayna and Miranda Cacciolfi, of Harbor Springs, Michigan; and grandson, Andrew Cacciolfi, of Petoskey, Michigan.
William “Bill” was born in Tachikawa, Japan, to the late William Peter Cacciolfi Sr. and Sara Cacciolfi. When he was 3 years old, his parents moved back to Chicopee, Massachusetts. At the age of 18, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base until 1982. He went on to open an adventure/outdoor store — New World Expeditions — in Yellow Springs, Ohio.
Bill was very adventurous, made friends easily, and escorted them around the world. He had a great sense of humor, bringing joy and laughter to many. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, scuba diving and researching UFOs, Big Foot, etc.
Until his final days, he entertained many friends.
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