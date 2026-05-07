1960–2026

Longtime resident of Yellow Springs, William Peter Cacciolfi, age 66, passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2026.

He is survived by his wife, Arati J. Cacciolfi; daughters, Kory Cacciolfi, of Harbor Springs, Michigan, and Ava Cacciolfi, of Springboro, Ohio; sons, Nik Cacciolfi, of Petoskey, Michigan and Anthony Cacciolfi, of Cumming, Georgia; brother, David Cacciolfi, of Anchorage, Alaska; nephew, Matthew Cacciolfi, of Anchorage, Alaska; niece, Crystal Van Dyken, of Banks, Oregon; granddaughters, Marlayna and Miranda Cacciolfi, of Harbor Springs, Michigan; and grandson, Andrew Cacciolfi, of Petoskey, Michigan.

William “Bill” was born in Tachikawa, Japan, to the late William Peter Cacciolfi Sr. and Sara Cacciolfi. When he was 3 years old, his parents moved back to Chicopee, Massachusetts. At the age of 18, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base until 1982. He went on to open an adventure/outdoor store — New World Expeditions — in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Bill was very adventurous, made friends easily, and escorted them around the world. He had a great sense of humor, bringing joy and laughter to many. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, scuba diving and researching UFOs, Big Foot, etc.

Until his final days, he entertained many friends.