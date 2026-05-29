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Village Life

Egyptian Breeze belly dancers delighted crowds at the 2019 Street Fair. (News archive photo by Kathleen Galarza)

Yellow Springs Street Fair returns June 13

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Yellow Springs Street Fair will return Saturday, June 13, and will feature more than 200 vendors, with an expected attendance of about 25,000 people.

New this year: Acoustic Sessions on Short Street will feature local and regional unplugged performers; a new Street Fair Guide will highlight village shops, dining and attractions; and an expanded Kids Zone will offer additional family activities near Mills Lawn Elementary School.

Vendor hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The accompanying Backyard Beats + Brews Fest & More, featuring Yellow Springs Brewery, will run noon–7 p.m. on the lawn of John Bryan Community Center.

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Shuttle parking will be available at Young’s Jersey Dairy.

More information is available at http://www.ysstreetfair.com

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