Yellow Springs Street Fair returns June 13

Yellow Springs Street Fair will return Saturday, June 13, and will feature more than 200 vendors, with an expected attendance of about 25,000 people.

New this year: Acoustic Sessions on Short Street will feature local and regional unplugged performers; a new Street Fair Guide will highlight village shops, dining and attractions; and an expanded Kids Zone will offer additional family activities near Mills Lawn Elementary School.

Vendor hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The accompanying Backyard Beats + Brews Fest & More, featuring Yellow Springs Brewery, will run noon–7 p.m. on the lawn of John Bryan Community Center.

Shuttle parking will be available at Young’s Jersey Dairy.

More information is available at http://www.ysstreetfair.com