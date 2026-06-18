Anne Cifranic (nee Fulton) age 95, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2026.

Anne was preceded in death by Andrew, her beloved husband of 48 years.

She was the devoted mother of Mike (Cindy), Bob (Ruth), Catherine (Patrick) Nicklin, Jim (Michelle), Steve and Tom (Holly); and cherished grandmother of Marianne Ackerman, Greg Brown, Erin Neff, Lauren Scollin, Mike Cifranic Jr., Nick Cifranic, Rebecca Hubbard, Lily Cifranic and Fulton Cifranic.

She was also the great-grandmother of Maggie Ackerman, Mirielle Ackerman, Jack Neff, Rory Neff, Jacob Hubbard, Logan Hubbard, Matthew Hubbard, Raegan Cifranic, Amelia Cifranic and Cody Scollin.

Anne was born in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and was raised on a farm just outside of town. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1949 and was a 1952 graduate of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. She volunteered at Cleveland Birthright Crisis Pregnancy Center for 20 years.

The family will receive friends in celebration of Anne’s life at Mary Queen of the Apostles Church, 6455 Engle Road, Brook Park, Ohio, on Monday, June 29, at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mary Queen of the Apostles Church, 6455 Engle Rd., Brook Park, Ohio 44142, or Cleveland Birthright Crisis Pregnancy Center, 14701 Detroit Road, Ste. 700, Lakewood, Ohio 44107.