Carl Anthony Moore, of Yellow Springs, passed away unexpectedly at home on the morning of May 18. He was born Feb. 16, 1962, in Cincinnati. He was 64.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mary Moore, of Jackson, Alabama, and his beloved sister Anne Wise. He is survived by his husband, James Zehner, of Yellow Springs; daughter, Ebonie Bostic; granddaughter, Honestee Cheatham; brothers, David and Derrick Moore, of Jackson, Alabama; sisters Engret Moore, from the Bay Area of California, and Freda Moore of Houston, Texas; also, many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews and dear friends.

Carl lived to feed people. He started out washing dishes as a teenager in Cincinnati. He moved to Atlanta and found himself homeless. As he put it, “you might be homeless but if you work in a restaurant, you won’t be hungry.” His talent soon had him moving up the ladder to being a chef in a five-star restaurant and even feeding Jimmy Carter. He moved back to Cincinnati, and in the early 1990s, he moved to Yellow Springs, where he lived for the rest of his life.

He pursued his education, building on his attendance at Johnson and Wales Culinary College in Charleston, South Carolina, while he was in Atlanta. He earned his associate degree in culinary arts from Sinclair Community College and his bachelor of science in hospitality management from Ohio University.

His experience with homelessness in Atlanta resulted in a lifetime commitment to feeding hungry people. With support from the Yellow Springs Community Foundation and MAZU restaurant, “Who’s Hungry?” soup kitchen was established as a nonprofit organization and began operations in May 2024. Cooking out of his kitchen and serving at MAZU, “Who’s Hungry?” served 5,500 meals — not including second helpings — in 2025. He created a place where everyone was welcome and respected and loved. It is a happy place.

To help “Who’s Hungry?” continue its work, donations can be made at http://www.yscf.org/whos-hungry

A celebration of Carl’s life will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at Tuck-N-Red’s Spirits and Wine at 305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs, Ohio, 45387.