Denny Partridge, of East Hardwick, Vermont, died suddenly on May 2, 2026, en route to visit dear friends in Paris. She was 79.

She was a woman who never stopped seeking and creating — from leading feminist theater conferences in Nicaragua to sewing doll clothes for her daughter, from building original productions with students in Dhaka to writing historical novels for young people. Her careers — as both theater maker and teacher — brought international recognition for her directing talent, her tireless commitment to students and her gift for bringing theater to widely diverse communities. She made plays with everyone — undergraduates, professionals, children — and everywhere, from the parks of the Bay Area, to town halls throughout New England to maximum security prisons in New York State.

As chair of the undergraduate theater department at Barnard College/Columbia University in New York City for 14 years, Denny taught theater in and out of the classroom, directing students in both classical works and avant-garde productions. Previously, she’d held similar positions at Vassar College and at Antioch College. Her Vassar production of Caryl Churchill and David Lan’s “A Mouthful of Birds” was selected for the Kennedy Center’s American College Theatre Festival in 1993.

But Denny didn’t just teach theater. She took her students out of traditional academic settings to make theater purposeful — to connect people who would never otherwise meet, to tell stories that would otherwise go untold, to ask who was omitted from the story, and to bring real life to center stage. She taught students how to be theater workers — how to book tours, run lights, create with purpose, and work collaboratively. Her rarest gift was the ability to truly see people and to remain unwaveringly curious about their lives and passions, supporting them throughout their professional careers. She helped colleagues, students and friends alike identify and realize their biggest dreams and potential.

Beyond the university, Denny received numerous grants and fellowships, including two Fulbright Fellowships to teach and build original productions in Taiwan and Bangladesh. She also taught at the National Dramatic Institute in Stockholm and for the Bard Prison Initiative, and collaborated with theater comrades in France, Mexico, Italy, England, Japan, China and India. A true global citizen, Denny thrived on her peripatetic life. Her remarkable childhood — spent in places as far-flung as Iceland and the Philippines — shaped a directing practice that, while grounded in the Western traditions she loved, was never bound by them. Her theater followed her appetite across the world.

Named Irene Denny Partridge, and known as Denny, she was born in Miami. The second of four children, she spent much of her childhood traveling the globe to the places her father was assigned as a U.S. Naval officer. Her mother, Cora Cheney Partridge, was a prolific children’s book author. The family’s stateside homebase was in Windham, Vermont. Early on, Denny developed expertise in costumes, sets, playwriting and directing in neighborhood theaters she established wherever the family landed. Later, she boarded at the Kent School in Connecticut before earning a bachelor’s degree at Boston University — where she was named an Outstanding Theater Graduate — and a master’s in directing at Carnegie Mellon University, as the sole woman in her cohort to graduate.

She joined the renowned San Francisco Mime Troupe, working for six years as a director, designer, producer and collective member. The Mime Troupe, which performed in city parks and toured across the U.S. and in Europe and Mexico, was known for its radical and sharp-witted political satire. It was there that Denny met Steve Friedman, a playwright and actor who became her artistic and life partner and, in 2010 her husband, in a relationship lasting almost 50 years, until his death in 2018.

In 1976, the two moved to New York City, where Denny founded Modern Times Theater, a multiracial troupe supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs. During her 10 years with the theater, she directed and designed many new plays written by Steve, including “Homeland,” “Hibakusha: Stories from Hiroshima” and “The Bread and Roses Play.”

Denny and Steve continued to collaborate professionally throughout their life together. In 2012 Denny directed “Candide,” a theatrical version written by Steve from the novella by Voltaire, at the Schauspiel Hannover theater in Hanover, Germany. She directed “The Lear Lesson,” an original play by Steve at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it was nominated for a Fringe First award. After their daughter took on the family theater name “Modern Times” for her own work, Denny and Steve wrote and performed as Mud Time Theater. In Vermont, where they settled in the early 2000s to be close to their grandchildren, they brought original two-person plays based on local history — “Mildred Taken Crazy” and “The Nine Questions” — to towns across the state.

Denny lived in more than 25 places over the course of her life — across the U.S. and around the world. She had a gift for finding the right home for whatever chapter she was in and an exquisite eye for furnishing it: her essential books, beautiful dishes used for her incredible cooking, art and mementos from her rich life, and always room for friends and family. At the same time, she believed in packing light, and in keeping it moving.

Most recently, Denny had been working toward publishing novels for young people, honing her skills by enrolling in the Vermont College of Fine Arts, where she received an MFA in creative writing, and joining writers workshops. She completed a full-length novel that tells the imagined story of her real-life ancestor who was hanged for witchcraft, and was in the process of writing another about a traveling theater troupe stuck in Northeastern Vermont during the flood of 1927. Her grandchildren intend to complete this novel in her honor.

Denny is survived by her daughter, Rose Friedman; grandchildren, Josephine Lander and Charlie Lander; son-in-law, Justin Lander; siblings, Alan Partridge (Carolyn), Waring Partridge (Carmen) and Marika Partridge (Larry); many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and countless collaborators and friends.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Civic Standard.

A celebration of her life will be held in early September in Vermont.