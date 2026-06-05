Subscribe Anywhere
Subscribe Anywhere
Wagner Subaru
Wagner Subaru
Subscribe Anywhere
Jun
06
2026
From the Print

In 2024, Great Council State Park became Ohio’s 76th state park. Located just six miles south of Yellow Springs at 1587 U.S. — the site of the now-demolished Tecumseh Motel — Great Council State Park features a sprawling native prairie as well as a 12,000-square-foot interpretive center modeled after a traditional Shawnee longhouse. The park highlights local indigenous and natural histories. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Great Council State Park plans festival

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Great Council State Park will host a Heritage Celebration on Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. as one of the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s America 250 events.

The free, family‑friendly festival will include artisans, living‑history presenters, community exhibits, guided tours, hands-on activities and immersive experiences that highlight the rich heritage connected to Great Council State Park and the surrounding region.

Visitors can try fried fish samples at the Wild Ohio Harvest Kitchen, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., or purchase food from an on-site food truck.

Contribute to the Yellow Springs News
Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

Some of the day’s featured programming will include:

• Chief Glenna, Eastern Shawnee Tribe, 10:30–11 a.m.

• Author and historian Peter Cozzens, remarks and Q&A, 11 a.m.–noon.

• Girl Scouts Badge Reveal, noon–12:15 p.m.

• Interpretive Center guided tour, noon–1 p.m.

• Gov. Mike DeWine, remarks and Doug Hall painting unveiling, 1–1:30 p.m.

• Living History: Daniel Boone, portrayed by Robert Alvin Crum,  2–2:30 p.m.

• Interpretive Center guided tour, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

• Absentee Shawnee Tribe presentation, 2:45–3:15 p.m.

• Terracon archaeological exploration, 3:30–4 p.m.

Parking will be located at Xenia High School, 303 Kinsey Road, with a free shuttle to and from the park.

Go to http://www.ohiodnr.gov/america250 for more information.

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com