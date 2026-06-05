Great Council State Park plans festival

Great Council State Park will host a Heritage Celebration on Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. as one of the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s America 250 events.

The free, family‑friendly festival will include artisans, living‑history presenters, community exhibits, guided tours, hands-on activities and immersive experiences that highlight the rich heritage connected to Great Council State Park and the surrounding region.

Visitors can try fried fish samples at the Wild Ohio Harvest Kitchen, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., or purchase food from an on-site food truck.

Some of the day’s featured programming will include:

• Chief Glenna, Eastern Shawnee Tribe, 10:30–11 a.m.

• Author and historian Peter Cozzens, remarks and Q&A, 11 a.m.–noon.

• Girl Scouts Badge Reveal, noon–12:15 p.m.

• Interpretive Center guided tour, noon–1 p.m.

• Gov. Mike DeWine, remarks and Doug Hall painting unveiling, 1–1:30 p.m.

• Living History: Daniel Boone, portrayed by Robert Alvin Crum, 2–2:30 p.m.

• Interpretive Center guided tour, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

• Absentee Shawnee Tribe presentation, 2:45–3:15 p.m.

• Terracon archaeological exploration, 3:30–4 p.m.

Parking will be located at Xenia High School, 303 Kinsey Road, with a free shuttle to and from the park.

Go to http://www.ohiodnr.gov/america250 for more information.