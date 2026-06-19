June 19–25, 2026 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

THREE-FAMILY MOVING/YARD SALE, Saturday, June 27, 9a–1p. 213–215 W. Whiteman St. Antiques: large dining table, pie safe, typewriter; vintage sewing machine, retro microwave, refrigerator, wood stove. Stylish women’s clothing, household goods, plant pots, houseplants. Free box, of course.

WOODROW STREET YARD SALE Saturday, June 20, 9–? Rain date to be announced.

MOVING SALE — everything must go! Outdoor furniture, couches, beds, etc. Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 322 N. Walnut St.

FRESHEN UP FOR SPRING! Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

INSERT PHOTO HOU-11292018-50 NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, hats, shirts and more. Visit our online retail page, ysnews.com/shop, or stop by our office to pick up nifty news gifts and FREE buttons, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

REMOTE PROFESSIONAL and quiet homebody seeks 1-2 bedrooms close to town for living and creative activities (writing/art). I work remote and will be transitioning into semi retirement in 2027. Two small dogs accompany me along my journey. If you have something that works for me, please contact Kate at 859-628-5953.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

FOR RENT: two-bedroom apartment at the center of downtown! Enjoy downtown living and this beautiful two-bedroom apartment blending character, comfort and convenience! AC, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a large soaking tub perfect for unwinding! Utilities included. $1,375. Call or text 937 -207-8202.

DOWNTOWN CHARM! One bedroom apartment for rent. Live in the heart of downtown Yellow Springs in this unique, charming and well-maintained one-bedroom apartment full of character and natural light! With ceiling fans, AC, large windows, wood floors and beautifully tiled bathroom. $1,200/month, utilities included. Text or call 937-207-8202.

HOUSE FOR RENT on W. Whiteman Street, located at the heart of town. A 3-bedroom, 1-bath home, with washer/dryer, dishwasher and central air, $2,050/month. Rent includes water, gas and electric. The home is connected to the Village high-speed internet for an additional $45/each per month. Contact Sarah, 937-681-6580 or view Zillow.com listing for additional details.

ONE-BEDROOM LOFT, former carriage house. Off-road parking, great outside digs. Ideal for one person. $850 plus utilities. 434-906-4299.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 105-year old democratic school, has openings for various part-time assistant teacher roles for the 2026-2027 school year. Interested candidates should send their resume to nathan@antiochschool.org.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

EVENT FUN TIME COORDINATOR: Planning a Party? Or just looking for something fun to do at home? Call/text Deb for hours of planned activities, including an obstacle course: 937-561-1195.

ARE YOU SEARCHING for a holistic approach to help you heal from trauma, including betrayal, sexual, physical and/or emotional abuse? At Truly Healthy You, we focus on healing the root cause of emotional eating, negative self-talk, feelings of insecurity, grief and guilt using EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques), aka Tapping. EFT is a gentle, non-invasive method for healing the pain you’ve been carrying. Call Lina Landess @ 336-688-8159 to schedule your appointment.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

NEED HELP WITH MATH homework or test prep? Math tutoring available. Pre-algebra through Calculus. Contact Peter: 215-779-6679, PeterMayneTutoring@gmail.com

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.