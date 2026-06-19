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Wagner Subaru
Wagner Subaru
Jun
26
2026
Classifieds

June 26–July 2, 2026 Classifieds

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For sale: cars, trucks, etc. | (back to top)
 
SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!  

Yard/garage sales | (back to top)
 
THREE-FAMILY MOVING/YARD SALE, Saturday, June 27, 9a–1p. 213–215 W. Whiteman St. Antiques: large dining table, pie safe, typewriter; vintage sewing machine, retro microwave, refrigerator, wood stove. Stylish women’s clothing, household goods, plant pots, houseplants. Free box, of course.  

JOHNSON GARAGE AND YARD SALE this Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., 310 Dayton St. Lots of new stuff; antiques, vintage furniture, glassware, kitchen and household items, computer stuff.

 
FRESHEN UP FOR SPRING! Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!  

Items for sale | (back to top)
 
ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.  
NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.  
   
SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!  
SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.  

Pets and livestock | (back to top)
 
DOGS, CATS, TORTOISES: find a good home for animals here.  

Trade and Barter | (back to top)
 
NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.  

Free offers | (back to top)
 

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

  
HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!  

Merchandise wanted | (back to top)
 
FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.  

Housing, etc., wanted | (back to top)
 

YS COUPLE looking for a house rental long-term. Text Terry, 904-400-4150.

  
LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.  

Short-term rentals | (back to top)
 
RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.  

For rent | (back to top)
 

FOUR-BEDROOM HOUSE, furnished, for rent in YS, convenient to everything, available academic year 2026-27. Contact steven.conn1@gmail.com.

  
HOUSE FOR RENT on W. Whiteman Street, located at the heart of town. A 3-bedroom, 1-bath home, with washer/dryer, dishwasher and central air, $2,050/month. Rent includes water, gas and electric. The home is connected to the Village high-speed internet for an additional $45/each per month. Contact Sarah, 937-681-6580 or view Zillow.com listing for additional details.  
OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.  
GOT RENTALS? Announce them here. This is one of the most popular categories!  

Real estate for sale | (back to top)
 
UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!  

Lost and found | (back to top)
 
FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.  

Legal notices | (back to top)
 

Employment | (back to top)
 
THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 105-year old democratic school, has openings for various part-time assistant teacher roles for the 2026-2027 school year. Interested candidates should send their resume to nathan@antiochschool.org.  
LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.  

Volunteer | (back to top)
 
TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.  

Services available | (back to top)
 
SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.  
NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.  
NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.  
ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.  
BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.  
RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.  
EVENT FUN TIME COORDINATOR: Planning a Party? Or just looking for something fun to do at home? Call/text Deb for hours of planned activities, including an obstacle course: 937-561-1195.  
ARE YOU SEARCHING for a holistic approach to help you heal from trauma, including betrayal, sexual, physical and/or emotional abuse? At Truly Healthy You, we focus on healing the root cause of emotional eating, negative self-talk, feelings of insecurity, grief and guilt using EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques), aka Tapping. EFT is a gentle, non-invasive method for healing the pain you’ve been carrying. Call Lina Landess @ 336-688-8159 to schedule your appointment.  
GOT THE SKILLS? Let people know what you’ve got to offer via the classifieds.  

Financial services | (back to top)
 
KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.  

Child care | (back to top)
 
WATCH KIDS? Let parents know about your invaluable service.  

Instruction | (back to top)
 
HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.  
NEED HELP WITH MATH homework or test prep? Math tutoring available. Pre-algebra through Calculus. Contact Peter: 215-779-6679, PeterMayneTutoring@gmail.com  
KNOW SOMETHING? TEACH SOMETHING! Pass along your knowledge or valuable skills: Place your classified ad today!  

Events | (back to top)
 
WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!  

Miscellaneous | (back to top)
 
CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.  

Card of thanks | (back to top)
 
GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.  

Ride Share | (back to top)
 
GOING SOMEWHERE? Know someone going your way? Maybe you can share a ride! Save money, save the planet. List your destination here.  

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