Margaret Ellen Hackett, 67, passed away June 10, 2026.

Margaret was born Nov. 7, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, to Phyllis Jean and Richard Patrick Hackett. The youngest of six siblings, Margaret grew up wild and free on the family farm in Tradersville, Ohio, where she was seemingly riding horses from the time she could walk. Margaret graduated from London High School in 1977, having been an avid athlete, a friend to many, and able to find any trouble that didn’t find her first.

Margaret attended Rio Grande College on a volleyball scholarship, participating in basketball and track as well. She placed at Nationals in the javelin throw and went on to compete at the International Pan-American Games. She continued her education at Illinois State University and Texas Women’s College, earning a master’s degree in exercise physiology. In Texas, Margaret continued to pursue her love of barrel racing, which led to her finding her beloved horse, Surrey. Surrey went on to have two foals, Whiskey and Raido.

Margaret settled in Yellow Springs, where she raised her horses, played softball and started a business, using her expertise in ergonomics to help others. She also started a family, raising two boys, who were her greatest joy. Margaret was known for her love of animals and her gregarious, spirited, one-of-a-kind nature. She never knew a stranger.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Aidan and Liam Hackett; her brother, Rick (Cate); her sisters, Patty (Tom), Karen, Mary Jo and Judy (Buck); the mother of her children, Beth; countless in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her horse Raido, who continues to graze at Hackett Pond.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Dick, and her brother-in-law Billy.

A small gathering was held at 1 p.m. Monday June 15, at Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs.