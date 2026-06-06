National Alliance on Mental Illness launches ‘Connection and Care’ series in Yellow Springs

The area chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, recently debuted a new Yellow Springs-based series titled “Connection and Care,” which meets the second Monday of each month, 6–8 p.m. The next is June 8.

Sessions cover such topics as understanding mental health, coping with stress, reducing burnout and strategies for self-care. The free series, led by trained facilitators, is designed to provide tools, support and community for anyone looking to improve their mental wellness. Registration is not required.

A Yellow Spring-based Family Support Group, for those who love someone with a mental health condition meets the second Thursday of the month, 6–7:30 p.m. The next meeting is June 11.

Both groups meet in Rooms A&B at the John Bryan Community Center. Email info@namicgm.org, or call 937-322-5600, for more information.

Support groups also meet during the day Wednesdays at the Vernon Center in Springfield. This drop-in center at 222 East St. offers a variety of services and activities Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Transportation to the Vernon Center is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to Yellow Springs residents who live with a mental illness. Call 937-505-9435 between 8:30–9:30 a.m. to be picked up.