Rebecca Anne Campbell passed away a year ago on April 19, 2025. She was 92 years old.

Born March 12, 1933, in Butler, Pennsylvania, she was the eldest of three children born to Raymond and Marjorie Hindman.

Becky graduated from Butler High School in 1950. She excelled in her studies and enjoyed being a drum majorette for the high school band. The role suited her well as she was exacting and disciplined in whatever she dedicated herself to. She applied and was accepted into the University of Pittsburgh in 1953 to study nursing. She earned her RN from Pitt and would make this career a lifelong calling, working in various capacities with ever more responsibilities.

Two lives collided in 1953 when a former schoolmate who had also been on a journey of his own returned to Butler from the Navy. Ted Campbell wasted no time and wed Becky on Feb. 6, 1954. He utilized the GI Bill and proceeded to search for a new challenge by attending Antioch College. She would accompany him to Yellow Springs, where they would eventually make a lifetime commitment to living in the village for 75 years. She supported the new couple by working at Greene Memorial Hospital while Ted attended college.

Becky and Ted found Yellow Springs to their liking and bought their first house on Whitehall Drive. Upon having their second child and seeing trash cans blowing down the street and a neighbor’s house being denuded of its shingles, they decided it was time for a residence with a basement. They moved in 1965 to their present family home on Brookside Drive.

Professionally, she started her career in the ER at Greene Memorial. Working the late shift, she would become the queen of the casserole, which Ted would warm in the oven for the family dinner. The family dinner was not to be missed later in life as it was the most important event of the day. Her proudest work in nursing was providing support and direction to the various doctors she admired — Dr. Robinow at the Yellow Springs Clinic and Dr. Kniesely at Springfield Medical Center. She excelled as an office manager and head nurse for Dr. Kniesely while handling all aspects of running the practice as only she could.

Always the protagonist, Becky soon found herself involved with many endeavors, particularly with matters that involved the family or the village. She would challenge the status quo on matters of her opinion that were not equitable, while taking matters into her own hands to make changes she saw to be fit. Later in life she became much more involved with village politics and was a constant attendee at village planning meetings. She organized with her peers and became a local force of political activism to try to steer the village in directions she deemed prudent. She was a steadfast supporter of the Republican Party for many years, supporting then-Sen. Mike DeWine. She had met Mike via his wife, Fran, having hired her as a babysitter for her then young boys.

She organized many family vacations, particularly attracted to the California area. She introduced the family to skiing at Sugarcreek Ski Hills. Skiing became the family activity, eventually making yearly trips to Boyne Mountain in upper Michigan for week-long Austrian ski school training vacations the family enjoyed for five consecutive years. This was followed by annual trips to various western states for ski vacations she enjoyed. Summers and falls were consumed by her boys playing soccer for the local teams. While not objecting to the commitment, she was a hesitant supporter and couldn’t bear to watch games for fear of injury to her children.

Proud and strong in her later years, the loss of her husband, Ted, in 2020 left her without her significant companion of 76 years. She endured a hip replacement later in life that reduced her mobility and made getting out more of a challenge. Outliving many local and distant friends she made over the many years weighed heavily on her. She prized those relationships with all those individuals, reflected in the yearly arrival of numerous Christmas cards that populated the mailbox.

Becky is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Campbell, of Yellow Springs, and Gregory Campbell (Anne), of Redwood City, California. She was the proud grandmother of Alexander Campbell, of Redwood City. She is also survived by a brother, Larry Hindman (Shirley), and a sister, Susan Shuler, both of Butler, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Campbell, and her parents, Raymond and Majorie Hindman.

The family will have a memorial and casual gathering at her longtime home at 145 Brookside Drive on the afternoon of Sunday, June 28, 2026. The community is invited to stop by the open house between 2 and 6 p.m. to share any stories or memories you might have of Becky Campbell.