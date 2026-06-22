Yellow Springs Pride set for Saturday

The 2026 installment of the annual Yellow Springs Pride Festival and Pride Parade will take place Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., on South Walnut and Short streets. Lineup for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the Railroad Street gravel lot.

The festival will include vendors, musical performances, community resources, a beer garden, food trucks, dancing, Pride merchandise and community.

The schedule of events includes:

11 a.m. — Pride Parade begins, stepping off from the gravel lot on Railroad Street and proceeding through downtown Yellow Springs. The parade is open to individuals, organizations and businesses, and float entries are welcome. To participate, visit http://www.yspride.com/ys-pride-parade to sign up and learn more.

11 a.m. — Ohio Brass & Electric opens the festival with the official welcome and a danceable mix spanning musical genres and eras.

1 p.m. — Scarlett Moon & Friends, Dayton-based drag group, performs.

2 p.m. — Egyptian Breeze Belly Dancers, an eclectic group of women from across the Miami Valley, performs.

2:30 p.m. — Scarlett Moon & Friends, second performance.

3:30 p.m. — !PUFF!, a musical fairytale and art collective, performs.

9 p.m. — Afterparty at Peach’s Grill, with live music, dancing and drag performances for ages 21 and older.

For more information about YS Pride and the annual festival, visit http://www.yspride.com or email volunteers@yspride.com