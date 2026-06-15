Yellow Springs senior state champ in dashes

YS High School senior Llnyah Grant won the Division V state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes earlier this month at the state track meet held at the Jesse Owens Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Her winning times of 12.35 (100 meters) and 25.25 (200 meters) bested the highly competitive field featuring Ohio’s fastest sprinters. Her effort led to an overall sixth-place team finish among the girls teams — the second-highest finish in school history following the fourth-place team effort from 1982.

In winning, Grant became the first female state champion of any sport in YS High School and Bryan High School history. She also represents the 35th state track individual/relay champion in the illustrious history of track and field state champions from YSHS and Bryan High.

This year, Grant set new school records in the 100 meters (12.07) and 200 meters (25.21). She credits her success to hard work and a year-round training regimen. Grant will be attending Wright State University this fall, where she also will be a member of the track team.

Coaches Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel commented that Grant executed her game plan to perfection at the meet in terms of execution at the start line, running relaxed and staying mentally focused throughout the intense and highly pressurized races.

Grant credited her parents, coaches, teachers and the Yellow Springs community with her success. She also appreciated the send-off parade and the welcoming home parade through downtown that the administration and athletic department at YSHS and YSPD organized.

Junior Izzy Espinosa also competed at the state meet, running in the 100 hurdles, and finished in 15th place in the field of 18 hurdlers.

—Coach John Gudgel