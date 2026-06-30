Yellow Springs to celebrate July 4

Yellow Springs will host a “July 4 Community Celebration” with traditional activities during the day and evening that Saturday.

The annual parade through town will step off at noon, with the lineup beginning at 11 a.m. behind the Miami Township fire station. Individuals, families, groups and organizations are welcome to join the festivities; no registration required. The parade route is down Xenia Avenue from the fire station, through downtown, concluding at Corry Street.

The evening celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at Gaunt Park. Food trucks will be on hand, and the Community Band will perform. The annual fireworks display will begin after dark.