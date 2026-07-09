Bulldog Sports Round-Up | May 15, 2026

BASEBALL

Bulldogs battle through rainouts

The varsity Bulldogs endured yet another rainout early last week, eliminating the chance to take on the Skyhawks of Fairborn in their new stadium just down the road.

The team made the most of the rest of an off day, and the following day of practice, to prepare for Springfield Catholic Central. The Irish traveled to Gaunt Park on Thursday, May 7, to face the formidable challenge of Mason Cline pitching. They seemed to have a bit of life when a couple of Bulldog miscues allowed a run in the first inning. However, Cline settled in, giving up only two hits on the day as he mowed down the remaining Irish. Along the way, he collected and surpassed the 100-strikeout mark for his varsity career. He and his teammates provided the needed offensive support and more, as they blasted out hit after hit to score an impressive 16 runs.

Mateo Basora stayed hot at the plate with two singles, a double and a walk. Ashby Lyons added a couple of hits of his own on the night. Oskar Dennis had a breakout game, pounding a triple in his first at-bat and following up with another mighty blast in his next at-bat, this one resulting in a double. The win increases the team’s total to nine on the year — one short of their season’s goal.

The schedule called for the East Clinton Astros to come to Gaunt Park for a doubleheader against the JV, then the varsity the following Saturday. The overnight rain was just too much for the field to hold, so the Saturday games were canceled.

The JV had two tough games earlier in the week, taking on the Golden Eagles from Bellbrook on Monday, May 4, and the Indians from Stebbins on Wednesday, May 6. The Golden Eagles, despite being outhit by the Bulldogs, were able to get their hits when it counted and put together two good innings. In total, eight Bulldogs posted a hit on the night, with two from leadoff hitter Collin Goebel. Unfortunately, the two and three runs in the last two innings were not enough to overcome the early deficit.

The JV had a good back-and-forth affair at Stebbins on Wednesday. They jumped out to an early 2–0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a hot-hitting David Torres, who finished the day with three hits. The Indians managed to claw back and take a 3–2 lead after three, then the two teams each scored in the fourth and fifth innings. The Bulldogs could not manage another run, so came up just short, despite again outhitting their opponents. Some shaky defense was the culprit on this day.

The middle school team had a home-and-home series with the Jamestown Rams. The Rams are not officially associated with the Greenview school system and are essentially a travel-ball team. The Rams came to Gaunt Park with a chip on their shoulder and took it out on the Bulldogs in the first inning, scoring six runs. The trio of relievers, including Zander Breza, Otoño Roeth and Judah Shultz, did a nice job of limiting further damage, allowing only three additional runs in the rest of the game. However, the Bulldogs could only muster one hit against the Rams’ ace, so took the 0–9 loss at home.

The rematch saw the Bulldogs come up empty again despite a hit by Elliot Shires and two by Breza. Another huge first inning for the Rams was enough for them to coast to victory and sweep the series.

—Coach Mitch Clark

SOFTBALL

Progress despite tough foes

The Yellow Springs varsity Bulldogs continued to show growth, resilience and determination during a busy stretch of games, May 4–8, highlighted by a dominant 19–4 victory over Meadowdale and strong individual performances throughout the week.

On Monday, May 4, the Bulldogs exploded offensively in a commanding win over Meadowdale. Yellow Springs put together an impressive 11-run first inning, showcasing aggressive base-running and timely hitting from top to bottom in the lineup. Malini Miller delivered one of the game’s biggest moments with a grand slam to left field, finishing with four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs’ offense.

Kylee Reichelderfer-Wolff had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a bases-clearing double, while Lily Fritsch, Jai’bre Anderson, Allee Bayard, Nora Bongorno and Audrey and Piper Millhoan all contributed key hits and RBIs. The Bulldogs’ aggressiveness on the bases was a major factor as the team racked up 14 stolen bases and consistently pressured Meadowdale defensively.

In the circle, Miller earned the win with a strong five-inning performance, striking out nine batters without issuing a walk. The Bulldogs also showed growth defensively and in their pitching approach, consistently attacking hitters early in counts and forcing groundball contact.

The Bulldogs faced another tough test on Thursday, May 7, against Catholic Central. While the final score did not go Yellow Springs’ way, the team continued to compete hard against a strong opponent. Miller struck out seven batters and generated 18 swinging strikes, while Fritsch and Anderson each collected hits offensively. The Bulldogs continued to show discipline and focus defensively by avoiding leadoff walks and battling throughout the game.

On Friday, May 8, Yellow Springs squared off against Dayton Christian’s varsity Warriors in another challenging matchup. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs continued to show patience at the plate and determination from first pitch to final out. Bayard drew two walks, while Fritsch and Miller each added hits. Miller once again showed toughness in the circle, striking out seven batters over six innings against a powerful Dayton Christian lineup.

Although the Bulldogs faced difficult competition later in the week, the team’s progress and effort were evident throughout all three games. From explosive offense and aggressive base running to improved pitching command and defensive focus, Yellow Springs continues to build confidence and gain valuable experience with each game played. The Bulldogs’ energy, toughness and willingness to compete continue to reflect just how much this young team has learned and improved over the course of the season.

—Coach Danny Steck

TRACK

Bulldogs impress at home

Performing in front of a large crowd last Friday, May 8, at the annual Bulldog Invitational, the boys and girls track teams were very impressive. The girls team earned a second-place trophy in the field of 16 teams, while the boys finished in a solid sixth place among the 16 teams.

Once again, Llnyah Grant led the charge for the girls team with four first-place finishes. The highlight for the evening was Grant breaking the 40-year-old school record in the 200 meters set by Carol Page in 1986 (25.6), as Grant eclipsed this record in a time of 25.59. Grant also won the 100 meters (12.61), long jump (17¾) and anchored the winning girls 400 relay team, sharing the win with teammates Isabella Espinosa, Natalie Gilley and Brooklyn Hapgood (51.72). Espinosa ran a season-best time in the 100 hurdles with a first-place finish (16.03). Sophomore Violet Matteson sprinted her way to second in the 400 meters (62.8), which was a personal best. Earning third-place medals were Espinosa (300 hurdles) and the 1600 relay quartet of Abebu Barnett, Inez Creepingbear, Brooklyn Hapgood and Matteson. Sasi Drees and Isabella Thomas performed admirably.

Other scoring efforts were secured by Addsion Shafeek (fourth, discus), 800 relay team of Barnett, Hapgood, Petra Nieberding and Evie Thomas (fifth), Natalie Gilley (sixth, 100 and 200 meters), Paradise Everhart (sixth, shot put) and Barnett (sixth, long jump).

On the boys side, Kyle Johnston dominated the 3200 meters with a first-place run of 10:14, along with a third-place run in the mile (4:45). Senior Kiernan Anderson was a part of three third-place efforts in the long jump, 400 relay with teammates Carter Brookey, Nicholas Washington and Phoenix York, along with the 1600-meter relay group of Carter Brookey, Matteo Chaiten and Wills Oberg.

Bulldogs scoring points were Aaron White (fifth, high jump), Oberg (fifth, 800 meters), 3200-meter relay group of Adrian Benedict, Arthur DeVore, Oberg and Trevor Roberts, and Chaiten (sixth, 400 meters). Brendyn Slone performed well in the discus.

Coaches Isabelle Dierauer, John Gudgel and Dave Johnston commented “that this was the best all-around performance of the year.” The Bulldogs hosted the MBC League meet this past Tuesday, May 12, in which the girls team is the defending champs. The Bulldogs will compete at the district meet in Piqua on Thursday, May 21.

—Coach John Gudgel