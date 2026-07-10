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Jul
11
2026
Village Life

The Oddfellows, pictured above with Perry League T-ballers on a shared tractor-pulled float. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Four thought

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Villagers didn’t let the oppressive heat reign over their parade on July 4. 

The lively train wound down Xenia Avenue by crowds that coalesced along the shadows of trees and awnings, waiting for the Sea Dogs’ Super Soakers — though kids were quick to dart out and nab tossed candy before it melted to the road.

Many village organizations were represented in the cavalcade. The celebration continued at Gaunt Park with friends and family picnicking, enjoying the community band serenade and, at dusk, taking in the fireworks display.

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The evening was capped off with the traditional late-night dip in the pool. 

Photos by Matt Minde

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