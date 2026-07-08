July 10–16, 2026 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

YARD SALE at 116 Glen St., Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Clothing, kitchen items, furniture, decor, art, antiques, crafting supplies, instruments plants and more. Many one of a kind pieces. Hope to see you!

GOT A FRIEND IN FRANCE? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE BACK ISSUES, BOTTES: Many issues of Fine Woodworking & Fine Homebuilding; 24 12-oz and 6 16-oz crown cap bottles, ideal for homebrew or kombucha. Call Richard, 937-767-9222.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

YS COUPLE looking for a house rental long-term. Text Terry, 904-400-4150.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 937-307-5529 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

FOR RENT: two-bedroom apartment at the center of downtown! Enjoy downtown living and this beautiful two-bedroom apartment blending character, comfort and convenience! AC, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a large soaking tub perfect for unwinding! Utilities included. $1,375. Call or text 937 -207-8202.

DOWNTOWN CHARM! One bedroom apartment for rent. Live in the heart of downtown Yellow Springs in this unique, charming and well-maintained one-bedroom apartment full of character and natural light! With ceiling fans, AC, large windows, wood floors and beautifully tiled bathroom. $1,200/month, utilities included. Text or call 937-207-8202.

HOUSE FOR RENT on W. Whiteman Street, located at the heart of town. A 3-bedroom, 1-bath home, with washer/dryer, dishwasher and central air, $2,050/month. Rent includes water, gas and electric. The home is connected to the Village high-speed internet for an additional $45/each per month. Contact Sarah, 937-681-6580 or view Zillow.com listing for additional details.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

APARTMENT FOR RENT, approximately two miles from town. Overlooks Glen Helen. Quiet and private. Spacious living room with large windows. Big bedroom with washer and dryer. Kitchen with new refrigerator. Pet-free home. 1280 Grinnell Drive, view photos and contact info on Zillow.com.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

GOT THE SKILLS? Let people know what you’ve got to offer via the classifieds.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

EVENT FUN TIME COORDINATOR: Planning a Party? Or just looking for something fun to do at home? Call/text Deb for hours of planned activities, including an obstacle course: 937-561-1195.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

PRESCHOOL TEACHER offering reliable and nurturing childcare this summer. Experienced and strong knowledge of child development, play-based learning, and social-emotional support. CPR/First Aid certified, excellent references, flexible scheduling. Call/Text Kristyn (513) 465-1186.

KOREAN LANGUAGE LESSONS! Private or small group. Taught by YS local, Jeongmin, OSU M.Ed. & Native Korean speaker. Limited time only: $45/ lesson or 3-pack for $120. Email to schedule your sessions: irlkorean@gmail.com

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

NEED HELP WITH MATH homework or test prep? Math tutoring available. Pre-algebra through Calculus. Contact Peter: 215-779-6679, PeterMayneTutoring@gmail.com

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.