July 17–23, 2026 Classifieds

2008 PRIUS FOR SALE. Owned since 2012. Garaged, all service at Village Auto. Very good condition; 189,000 miles. $4,200. 937-902-0323.

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

YARD SALE — Lots of household items, yard items, lawn chairs and electronics. Everything must sell. Friday–Sunday, July 24–26, 9–5, 414 N. High St.

GOT A PARTNER IN PARAGUAY? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE BACK ISSUES, BOTTES: Many issues of Fine Woodworking & Fine Homebuilding; 24 12-oz and 6 16-oz crown cap bottles, ideal for homebrew or kombucha. Call Richard, 937-767-9222.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

YS COUPLE looking for a house rental long-term. Text Terry, 904-400-4150.

SINGLE FATHER AND DAUGHTER currently living in Yellow Springs and would like to stay in the community. Looking for a two-bedroom property if possible. Please feel free to call or text me at 937-768-4277.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 937-307-5529 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

UNIQUE TWO-STORY single-bedroom apartment with greenhouse space, private entrance and drive, quiet neighborhood, close to downtown, $800, utilities included. 937-307-5247.



OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

APARTMENT FOR RENT, approximately two miles from town. Overlooks Glen Helen. Quiet and private. Spacious living room with large windows. Big bedroom with washer and dryer. Kitchen with new refrigerator. Pet-free home. 1280 Grinnell Drive, view photos and contact info on Zillow.com.

HOUSE FOR RENT on W. Whiteman Street, located at the heart of town. A 3-bedroom, 1-bath home, with washer/dryer, dishwasher and central air, $2,050/month. Rent includes water, gas and electric. The home is connected to the Village high-speed internet for an additional $45/each per month. Contact Sarah, 937-681-6580 or view Zillow.com listing for additional details.

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

HELP WANTED: Director of Human Resources, our next “Culture Whisperer.”

Where we are: Yellow Springs, OH

Who we are: Friends Care Community (Non-Profit Senior Living)

The vibe: Community-first, independent, and full of heart.

Hey there, HR Leader! Are you tired of just pushing papers? Do you thrive on building real connections and making people smile? If so, we would love to meet you!

Friends Care Community is definitely not your average senior living space. Tucked away in the beautiful, unique town of Yellow Springs, we run a single-site, nonprofit community. We do it all — from cozy independent living cottages to rehab and extended care.

Right now, we are growing fast and evolving quickly. We need a dynamic, self-sufficient HR Director who is ready to jump right in and help us shape our future. We aren’t just looking for an administrator. We are looking for our Culture Whisperer.

The Role: As a member of our leadership team you will be a strategic partner, visionary leader, and trusted advocate for our staff. Your main mission? Keeping our workplace inclusive, transparent, and joyful — perfectly matching the progressive, community-minded spirit of Yellow Springs. If you are a flexible changemaker who loves solving puzzles and creating a workplace people actually love coming to, you will fit right in.

What You’ll Do

Be the Culture Champion: Design fun programs that boost morale, keep our team happy, and build campus unity.

Welcome New Faces: Lead our onboarding and orientation, sharing our values with a smile.

Keep Us Running Smoothly: Handle bi-weekly payroll, timekeeping, and everyday HR paperwork.

Grow Our Talent: Modernize how we hire, map out career paths, and create rewarding employee events.

Guide Us Through Change: Be the steady, positive anchor for our staff as we scale up our services.

Keep Us Safe & Compliant: Stay on top of healthcare rules, labor laws, and competitive benefits.

Be a Listening Ear: Support employee relations with deep empathy, kindness, and absolute confidentiality.

What You Bring

The Experience: 3-5+ years in HR, preferably with experience running a department.

The Background: If you have worked in healthcare, long-term care, or non-profits, that is a massive plus!

The Education: Bachelor’s degree preferred.

The Credentials: If you have your SHRM-SCP or SPHR, we definitely want to talk!

The Mindset: You don’t just spot problems; you love fixing them.

The Heart: High emotional intelligence, great conflict-resolution skills, and a flexible attitude.

Why You’ll Love Us

A Mission with Heart: We are a locally rooted non-profit. Every single decision is made right here on campus.

The Yellow Springs Vibe: We celebrate individuality, community spirit, and collaborative teamwork.

Great Perks: Enjoy competitive pay, PTO, solid health/dental/vision insurance, and retirement matching.Ready to join our family? Apply today! Send your resume and a short, friendly cover letter about your experience with culture building and change management to: hmoorman@friendshealthcare.org.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

GOT THE SKILLS? Let people know what you’ve got to offer via the classifieds.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

KOREAN LANGUAGE LESSONS! Private or small group. Taught by YS local, Jeongmin, OSU M.Ed. & Native Korean speaker. Limited time only: $45/ lesson or 3-pack for $120. Email to schedule your sessions: irlkorean@gmail.com

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

SEATS ARE STILL AVAILABLE for Tecumseh Land Trust’s Local Foods Dinner at the Winds Cafe on July 27. Call TLT at 937-767-9490, ext, 1 by July 21 to make your reservations.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.