News from the Past: June 2026

85 YEARS AGO: 1941

Another well to be put down for water. “The Board of Public Affairs, after consulting with engineers, have ordered another well drilled to augment the village water supply. It will be drilled on the pump house grounds [now Ellis Park].”

Less crime. “Just prior to press time, Mayor Fess notified us that all slot machines, card games and gambling plates had been abolished in town and other measures taken to clean up all law violations.”

Student survey of YS employment. “There are 702 persons other than students who earn an income in Yellow Springs or live here and commute to jobs out of town. Of these, 615 are residents of Yellow Springs who work here; 47 live here and commute to neighboring towns to their jobs; and 43 live outside of Yellow Springs and come here to daily work.”

75 YEARS AGO: 1951

Garbage, sewer and water, blacktop – not dust, parking. “Hiring of Ernest Hamilton as part-time dump caretaker, authorization of the drawing of plans for West South College St. sewer and water lines, and a discussion of Xenia Avenue parking near Short St. interaction occupied village council Monday night. Robert Brannum reported that blacktopping operations had begun on village streets and that the dust problem should thus be shortly ended. … William Duncan reported that he was studying comprehensive reports from the League of Women voters on dumps and garbage collection methods.”

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Tavern Proprietor, Helpers In Court on Liquor Charges. “Charges against the three men were filed by local police alleging violation of state liquor laws about 1:20 a.m. June 3. Eckert was charged with being the ‘keeper of a place where intoxication liquors were sold.’”

Horse show. “A large crowd braved the blistering sun of a torrid summer afternoon Sunday to witness a 12-event Western Style horse show at Bryan High School field. The local post of the American legion and the Dayton Triangle Riding Club were joint sponsors of the event with a percentage of the profits going to the Legion’s building fund.”

50 YEARS AGO: 1976

Locals win the Primary election. “James A. Zehner … won nomination yesterday as Democratic candidate for state representative. … A former local man, Michael DeWine, secured the Republican nomination for [Greene County] prosecuting attorney…”

Parking banned. “The east side of Corry St. from Xenia Ave. to Grinnell Road … parking is prohibited there by Village ordinance. … Warning tickets will be issued for first-time offenders during the first two weeks. … After that enforcement will be the usual type — parking ticket, fine and towing if necessary.”

Antioch to graduate 1,800. “The 400 seniors who graduated from Antioch two weeks ago represent less than one quarter of the 1,800 students who will receive undergraduate and graduate degrees from the 25 centers in the Antioch network as the academic year draws to a close.”

Fire Chief wants storm siren here. “A tie-up of police, fire and emergency phones by a flood of calls in the early minutes of Yellow Springs’ three-hour tornado warning last night prompted fire chief Andrew Benning to urge the purchase of special sirens for sounding tornado warnings.”

25 YEARS AGO: 2001

Glass Farm development. “Under a proposed development agreement with the Village, Home, Inc. would build 25 housing units over the next nine years on a portion of the Glass Farm. The development would include two clusters – a cul-de-sac off King Street and a new street extended off Ridgecrest Drive – on seven acres of the eastern end of the Glass Farm.”

Gang Greene. “Gang Greene is a Glen Helen Ecology Institute and Glen Helen Association initiative and a cooperative effort of Yellow Springs High School students, Antioch College students and Yellow Springs community members who work together on trail maintenance tasks in the Glen.”

Boogie Night at WEB. “The WEB Coffeehouse Friday, June 29th, will present ‘Boogie Night,’ featuring Natural Facts, Yellow Springs’ own five-man blues band, with urban blues music for dancing. The coffeehouse, located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church … is smoke-, drug- and alcohol-free. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and there is a $3 cover charge.”

10 YEARS AGO: 2016

Antioch’s Anna Hogarty moves on. “When Anna Hogarty retires from Antioch College at the end of this month, the college will lose one of its most steadfast cheerleaders. It will also lose the employee with the greatest breadth of institutional knowledge, as Hogarty has worked at the college over a longer period than anyone else. … ‘Anna is known for her warm hugs, her infectious laugh, and her capacity to care about people and let them know that they matter,’ College President Tom Manley said.”

Yellow Springs Brewery purchases old bowling alley. “[The former bowling alley was] most recently an auto repair space, on U.S. 68 on the south end of town, next to Village Automotive. … The brewery taproom will remain at the MillWorks location. … The brewery opened its taproom and production space at MillWorks in spring 2013.”

Police report. Street Fair incident roundup: On June 11, a phone charger was found, a 6-year-old got separated from her parents, police jumpstarted a truck for a vendor, a phone was found run over in a parking lot and police made contact with a subject in a kilt, who promised there would be no more dancing around.”

Local food. “The YS Local Food Group will hold the first of a series of local food potlucks. … The potlucks will provide resources to help households purchase more food locally, show attendees how to prepare seasonal dishes with foods available at a farmer’s market or CSA [community supported agriculture] and give tips for growing and preserving crops.”