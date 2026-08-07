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Aug
10
2026
Arts
Ceramicist Richard Overman, of Cincinnati, exhibited mugs and other pieces with strong personalities at this year's Art on the Lawn. (Photo by Isaac Delamarte)

Ceramicist Richard Overman, of Cincinnati, exhibited mugs and other pieces with strong personalities at the 2016 Art on the Lawn. (News archive photo by Isaac Delamarte)

Art on the Lawn returns to Mills Lawn

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Village Artisans will present its 42nd annual Art on the Lawn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., at the corner of Limestone and Phillips streets, behind Mills Lawn School.

More than 75 artists and artisans from Ohio and beyond are expected to gather for the day to display and sell their original creations, including ceramics, drawings, fiber art, garden art, glass, jewelry, leatherwork, mixed media, paper craft, paintings and photography. Food vendors and live music will complement the juried artist booths.

This year’s featured artist is Amy Noffsinger, a multifaceted glass artist from Out of Bounds Creations in Camp Dennison, Ohio. Noffsinger won Best of Show at last year’s Art on the Lawn.

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The 2026 event will take place rain or shine, and visitors are asked to refrain from bringing dogs and other pets.

Village Artisans is a cooperative art gallery in Yellow Springs. For more information, call 937-767-1209 or go online to http://www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or the co-op’s Facebook page.

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