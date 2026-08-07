August 7–13, 2026 Classifieds

2012 HONDA ACCORD, 75,000 miles, single owner, body condition fine. Asking $8,000. Call 937-478-9644.

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

JOHNSON garage and yard sale this Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., 310 Dayton St. Lots of new stuff; antiques, vintage furniture, glassware, kitchen and household items, computer stuff.

PIANO AND TRUMPET: looking to find a good home for gently used Starck Ori-coustic Tone upright piano and bench, and almost-brand-new King trumpet and case. Any reasonable offer accepted. Buyer to arrange for moving. Leave message, 937-767-7958.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

GOT A MOTHER IN MOSTAR? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE BACK ISSUES, BOTTES: Many issues of Fine Woodworking & Fine Homebuilding; 24 12-oz and 6 16-oz crown cap bottles, ideal for homebrew or kombucha. Call Richard, 937-767-9222.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

YS COUPLE looking for a house rental long-term. Text Terry, 904-400-4150.

SINGLE FATHER AND DAUGHTER currently living in Yellow Springs and would like to stay in the community. Looking for a two-bedroom property if possible. Please feel free to call or text me at 937-768-4277.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Glen Helen on State Route 343. A 2-bedroom, 1-bath bungalow with dining and living room. Kitchen includes refrigerator and gas stove. Full basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Detached garage. Large yard! $1,300/month. Rent includes water/wastewater. Contact GHA@glenhelen.org

YS COUPLE looking for a house rental long-term. Text Terry, 904-400-4150.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 937-307-5529 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

RESTAURANT SPACE available for Lease. Approx. 1,100 sf., $1,200 per month with three-year commitment. Equipment available for purchase. 614-403-3004, AllisonAMoody@gmail.com.

ONE BEDROOM with private bath available in spacious home. Common areas to be shared occasionally with owner. Lovely Yellow Springs location with large yard. Call 413-627-1053, if interested.

APARTMENT FOR RENT: Junior one-bedroom. Recent remodel. Wood floors, rear deck, heat, water, garbage, washer & dryer included; $835/mo. Great location two blocks to downtown. Email campbell45387@gmail.com.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

HALF-ACRE LOT FOR SALE: 150 feet x 150 feet, corner of Livermore and East North College, $325,000. Contact info@ysseniors.org or 937-767-5751.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

THE FOLLOWING MOBILE HOME will be offered at public sale on August 15, 2026, 11 a.m., at 6655 US 23, Chillicothe, OH 45601. For more details, call Tim Caudill, 865-617-3984, 2022 Clayton, reference #815075535. Minimum Bid: $98,783.00.

LOCAL COUPLE seeks diligent, good worker for part-time work starting at $12/hr. with future increases. Hours are late afternoons and/or early evenings up to 15 to 20 hrs./week. Description of work: manual labor such as landscape, piling brush, moving furniture and boxes, sweeping, cleaning, assisting in construction work, etc. Hours flexible. Position would be good for high school students to work after school and on weekends. Interested? – call or text Jim at 937-479-0539.

NEED MOVERS for small household, August 8 and/or 9. Lots of musical equipment. Call or text 626-665-3335.

SEEKING GARDEN WORKER for Yellow Springs home for at least eight weeks, beginning Aug. 10. Please text Maxine at 937-760-7715.

TIME SHARE? Offer your spare time or find someone who wants to share theirs.

DO YOU USE FOOD to escape painful/stressful feelings? No matter how many years you’ve been eating those emotions, hoping they would disappear, it hasn’t really worked, has it? Your health is suffering, and the feelings remain. To release the pattern and the experience(s) that created it, call Truly Healthy You (Lina Landess) at 937-432-6524.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

KOREAN LANGUAGE LESSONS! Private or small group. Taught by YS local, Jeongmin, OSU M.Ed. & Native Korean speaker. Limited time only: $45/ lesson or 3-pack for $120. Email to schedule your sessions: irlkorean@gmail.com

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

LOCAL FARM DIRECTORY: Are you a meat, egg, dairy, fruit, vegetable, honey, or flower producer within a 30-mile radius of Yellow Springs? Be included for free! Scan the QR code (https://shorturl.at/RFhpN) to fill out our questionnaire, or email ysfarmdirectory@gmail.com so the Village of Yellow Springs Environmental Commission can send it to you. Spread the word! DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 1.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.