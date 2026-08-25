Clerk, Council members offer village manager updates

Several days after Village Manager Johnnie Burns’ announcement of his resignation at a special Village Council meeting, Friday, Aug, 21, questions remain village-wide about what comes next.

With negotiations between Burns and Council still underway, little information about the terms of Burns’ anticipated departure have been made publicly available.

A few details, however, have emerged: Village Clerk Judy Kintner told the News earlier today, Tuesday, Aug. 25, that Burns remains village manager. Before the resignation officially takes effect, Council must first hold a public meeting to accept that resignation and a settlement agreement via an affirmative vote.

That meeting has yet to be scheduled but will be posted ahead of time via the News.

Additionally, Village Council President and Vice President Gavin DeVore Leonard and Angie Hsu approached the News on Tuesday with the following statement that offers further clarity on forthcoming actions:

“Looking ahead, we are now finalizing the transition timeline to ensure continuity and support for the Village staff and to ensure services are still delivered at the quality villagers expect and deserve. We have assessed our options and plan to contract with an interim village manager as a search for a full-time village manager occurs. We expect the professional search and hiring process to take three to six months.

“The interim village manager will have municipal management experience and will be able to help with the highest priority items in the months ahead, including executing contracts, partnering with the finance director to ensure a smooth annual audit, support and decision-making during emergencies, and working with staff, Council, partners, stakeholders and residents as regular business and projects continue. We will finalize a contract and have a more exact timeline soon.

“We also expect a contract with the outgoing village manager to offer consultation services to support staff with transition questions and ongoing projects over the next 12 months. We have been in contact with department heads to understand their needs and perspectives, and that communication will continue as we transition.

“We are committed to keeping the community updated and engaged with all future developments. We thank you for your patience and will continue to share more information as soon as possible.”

—Council President Gavin DeVore Leonard, Council Vice President Angie Hsu

For additional reporting on Friday’s special Village Council meeting, see the print edition of this week’s issue of the Yellow Springs News.