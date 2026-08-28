Damien Thomas Burns, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, was welcomed to Heaven on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born silent to his loving parents Thomas and Elise, nee Vodzak, Burns at 6:08 p.m. on July 31, 2026, at the Berry Women’s Center in Dayton. He weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Damien is survived by his parents, Thomas and Elise Burns, of Yellow Springs, Ohio; siblings, Martin and Camilla Burns, of Yellow Springs; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Shelly Burns, of Oldenburg, Indiana; and maternal grandparents, Bonnie and Gary Pratt, of Ft. Myers, Florida. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Vodzak.

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with their lives without Damien.

Visitation was Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m.–noon at Weigel Funeral Home, in Batesville, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12:30 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, in Batesville, with clergy officiating. The burial was at St. Louis Cemetery immediately following. For online condolences, visit weigelfh.com.

Donations in memory of Damien may be made to Saylor’s Light, which creates memory boxes for families who experience the loss of a child to remind them they’re not alone: saylorslight.com.