Gail Ann Lichtenfels escaped her mortal coil in the wee hours of the morning on Aug. 6, 2026, at Friends Care Community, in the bosom of her beloved village of Yellow Springs, Ohio. Her death followed a decade’s long battle with multiple myeloma, a brief remission, and a recent diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia, which ultimately ended her valiant battle.

Gail was joyously welcomed into this world June 22, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, to James J. and Wilda L. (née Rottler) Lichtenfels, and her adoring older sister, Lynn.

As a member of an Air Force family, Gail experienced life in many places as the family moved often in support of her father’s career. Gail led an enchanted childhood at the family estate, Millhouse, in the Cottswalds, U.K., where her beloved little brother, James, was born. Her family ultimately settled in Enon, Ohio, where she was brought up for most of her childhood, graduating from Greenon High School in 1970.

At the age of 19 Gail moved to the neighboring village of Yellow Springs and began her stewardship of Epic Book Shop. During her early 20s, she hitchhiked to San Francisco to live, and worked at City Lights Bookstore while friends and family tended to the Epic. She later returned to Yellow Springs and continued to own and operate Epic Book Shop for five decades.

Gail was a dreamer who by nature was always reaching for the meaning of life. As a teenager, she read all the classics because an English teacher saw her spark and gave her a long, epic list of all the things she needed to read; once she got started, she never stopped. She read everything — an avid studier of “A Course in Miracles,” her range was vast, also harnessing an obsession for Anne Rice vampire literature. She continued to read until her last days. The Epic Book Shop became a spiritual bookstore that was an extension of who she was. It was an oasis of books, knickknacks, spirituality, and always conversations.

She held a master’s degree in philosophy from Wright State University and taught philosophy at the University of Dayton and at Wright State, where students consistently praised the passion she brought to the classroom. She was also a devoted student and teacher of yoga — not simply as a practitioner, but someone who studied its origins, its philosophy, and the practice of mindfulness at its root, and who taught it to others for years. Her master’s thesis, “Krishnamurti Comes Out of the Cave,” was a study of Krishnamurti in conversation with Plato’s allegory of the cave, the same idea she spent her working life practicing rather than just teaching: leading people out of the cave and into the light. She never stopped being the one who wanted to live somewhere between the land and the water, the cave and the light. Mermaids were her lifelong fascination, in her café, in her shop, and at her request, on her gravestone.

For decades, she was an iconic fixture of downtown Yellow Springs, standing behind the counter of the Epic Book Shop, greeting locals, tourists and regulars alike — a constant presence in a town that has seen a great deal come and go. Anyone who met Gail recognized her unique inner beauty and depth, intellect, and her inability to be anything but genuine and completely herself.

She was a beloved villager and community member. Her loved ones are heartbroken at this great loss and miss her deeply.

Gail was preceded in death by her father, James Jacob Lichtenfels; her mother, Wilda Louise (née Rottler) Lichtenfels; her sister, Lynn Louise Lichtenfels; and her brother, James Craig Lichtenfels.

Gail is survived by her beloved daughter, Hypatia Louise Lichtenfels McLellan; loving ex-husband, Eric D. McLellan; sister-in-love, LaVena Wolfe Lichtenfels; niece, Jade Nikita Wolfe and great-niece, Daisy Dew D’Aurora — all of Yellow Springs; as well as niece Amy (Jim) Tate, of Dallas, and their four children (great-nephews); and her nephews, Simon Fagan and Forest (Suzu) Fagan and their children. Her memory also lives on in her many wonderful close friends.

Service/memorial details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her memorial and other final expenses via the GoFundMe website, or contact Hypatia, Jade or LaVena for other ways to contribute.