Gov. DeWine announces sales tax holiday

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the dates for this year’s sales tax holiday: midnight Friday, Aug. 7, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.

“Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday comes at a time of year when families are getting ready for back-to-school,” DeWine said in a press release, and the sales tax break is meant to provide savings for families as they buy school essentials for the new school year.

The following items qualify for the sales tax exemption during the three-day break:

• Clothing priced at $75 or less per item,

• School supplies priced at $20 or less per item,

• School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item.

More details, including commonly asked questions and guidance for consumers and retailers, are available on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

For additional assistance, taxpayers may contact the department at 1-888-405-4039 or by email through the website.