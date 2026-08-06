New cleaning business opens in Corry Street Plaza

A clean space where people feel at home and at peace — that’s what Quetzal Gomez, of 111 Cleaning Services, hopes to deliver for her clients in Yellow Springs and beyond. Gomez celebrated the grand opening of the Yellow Springs location of 111 Cleaning Services on June 20.

While 111 is new to Yellow Springs, Gomez’s services have been available since she started her cleaning business in 2021.

“I got my start cleaning for the show ‘Hoarders,’” said Gomez. “They gave me my first chance as a subcontractor.”

Cleaning for “Hoarders” showed Gomez a new side to cleaning services. While the show focused on the mess, Gomez said she learned a lot about the connection between cleaning and mental health.

“I wasn’t just cleaning. I was making a difference,” Gomez said. “Some of the people struggled with their mental health; others were elderly and had mobility issues.”

After her contract with “Hoarders” finished, Gomez began taking residential and commercial clients in the greater Springfield and Dayton area.

“I had an office in Springfield, in Governor’s Manor,” Gomez said. “But my team also travels to Dayton and Kettering.”

While in Springfield, Gomez and her 10-person team cleaned homes and businesses, including McGregor metalworking. Gomez said she mainly hires women who need part-time work in order to balance family responsibilities.

“I was raised by a single mother, and I want to support women the way people supported my mother when we moved to the U.S. and she was getting started,” Gomez said. “Sometimes mothers need a little part-time job.”

Growing up, Gomez moved from Mexico to the U.S. when she was 7, and her mother worked as a caterer, eventually running her own business.

“Both of my parents have their own businesses,” Gomez said. “So it makes sense that I would want to have a business of my own, eventually.”

One thing Gomez values as she runs her business is building relationships with her clients. She said those relationships help her have a better understanding of clients’ needs and how best to maintain their space.

“Cleaning is very intimate, and you start to notice things about people,” she said. “Each client has their own patterns and preferences, and for some, the time I spend chatting and getting to know them is just as important as the cleaning.”

In Yellow Springs, Gomez currently cleans the Yellow Springs Library as a subcontractor, but is looking for more clients, both commercial and residential. She said her business model revolves around the comfortability of the client, so she uses a variety of products ranging from natural, plant-based products to industrial cleaners.

“We really focus on details, from baseboards to keyboards, to the backs of the television and computer,” Gomez said.

As far as pricing, Gomez said her rates are between $30-$40 per hour. Those rates are determined on an initial walkthrough of the space with the client, where Gomez discusses the goals of the cleaning and gives an estimate of the cost and time it will take to provide the service.

Asked about finding the space, Gomez said the opportunity to move her business came at the perfect time.

“My lease was about to be up in Governor’s Manor,” Gomez said. “I was visiting Yellow Springs one weekend and saw the sign for the space for rent.”

Despite being a new business owner in Yellow Springs, Gomez said she has always admired the village.

“I’ve loved this community ever since I was a kid,” she said about her visits to the village from neighboring Springfield. “It always felt warm and welcoming.

Gomez’s business has had its home in Springfield since opening in 2021, but she said the space in Yellow Springs — located in the Corry Street business suite — is ideal for all of her passions to come together. Aside from being home to her cleaning business, Gomez plans to utilize the space to host events and create content — other passions of hers.

“I’m passionate about bringing people together, Gomez said. “This world needs more unity.”

Whether it be cleaning a home or business or opening her own space, Gomez says she is ready to dive into creating community and helping people in every way she knows how.

More information about 111 cleaning services can be found on its website, http://www.111cleaningservices.com, or by calling the Corry Street office at 937-624-9463.