News from the Past: July 2026

Compiled by Don Hollister

85 years ago: 1941

Garden project for Bryan High School. “After a 10 day ‘lay-off’ the High School boys are again at work on their garden project. This 5 acre plot, in Glen Helen, was leased by Antioch College and plowed, disked and put in excellent condition by Mr. Ed Oster’s Ford tractor. The boys who have been employed on the project to date have been David Anthony, Chester Benning, Jr., Eugene Calvert, Harold Cordell, Carl Dolwick, Ralph Grimes, Marion Hufford, Dick Kershner, Edward Kander, Alan Miner, Chester Williams, Jack Semler, Jack Shook, David Stevens, Bill Waite and David Williams. … The plan is for each boy to have this part-time job on which he works 80 hours a month for $21.00 (26 cents per hour). … During his free time he is supposed to look for private employment.”

News sold to local man, Landrum Bolling. “After this issue the NEWS passes into the hands of Mr. Landrum Bolling to whom we have sold it along with all equipment and good will. Mr. Bolling will continue to publish the News and conduct the job printing business from the same building on Walnut Street.”

75 years ago: 1951

300 attend annual Vernay Lab Picnic. “Employees of Vernay Laboratories and their families — more than three hundred people in all — attended the 6th annual Vernay picnic at Bryan State Park last Saturday. Swimming, water sports and contests at Orton Pool began the festivities.”

Student plan for the village. “‘Should we plan to limit the size of our community? … Is the business area decaying? … Should by-passes around the business section be arranged for through traffic?’ were some of the questions that arose at a discussion which followed the presentation to a large group of business and professional men Monday of a planning student’s master plan for Yellow Springs.”

Conference on small communities. “The eighth annual conference on the small community came to an official end here last night with a small group remaining here for an additional three days to discuss ‘intentional,’ cooperative and experimental communities. The theme of the conference was ‘Values by Which Communities Live.’”

50 years ago: 1976

Picnic with Police. “Residents of the North Walnut St. area will be meeting Friday evening at a potluck picnic with police chief James McKee, other police officers and village officials to discuss their complaints about speeders and other problems.”

CPR training. “A heart attack victim could suffer irreversible damage in the time it takes — at least four minutes — for the emergency squad to reach him. So two members of the Yellow Springs emergency squad, Greg Hamilton and Dave Huber, have been teaching a Red Cross course in cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to village residents.”

Overnight blackout. “High winds about 6 to 6:30 p.m. here Thursday sent several large trees crashing to earth in the Village and surrounding countryside and brought electrical power outages of varying lengths to an estimated two-thirds of Yellow Springs homes. … Harold Hamilton, Sr., foreman of the Village utility work crew, says that the crew began repair work about 7 p.m. Thursday and finished about 6 p.m. Friday. … Harold Hamilton, Jr., George West and Leon Battle are the other members of the utility crew. Police, some firemen and a few citizen volunteers provided important help in speeding the clean-up Hamilton told the NEWS. He extended particular thanks to Todd Van Lehn.”

Post Office Adds Boxes. “Now there are ‘plenty of post office mail boxes,’ reports Yellow Springs postmaster John Penix. 101 additional boxes have just been installed in the lobby, eliminating the long list of people waiting for boxes.”

25 years ago: 2001

Police report: “Police made contact with 15 to 20 juveniles who were running through yards in the Stafford/Dayton street area last Thursday, around 1 a.m., and sent them home.”

Three week Antioch Peace Institute. “The fifth annual Peace Institute at Antioch College will be held July 24–August 17th, featuring speakers on the theme of globalization and sustainable development. Speakers will examine the social effects, ethics and policy implications of globalization, focusing on the values of environmental sustainability, economic well-being, human rights, cultural identity and global peace and security.”

Co-ed golf team. “Yellow Springs High School students will get the chance to tee off this fall. That’s because the school board approved a proposal from Superintendent Tony Armocida for a co-ed golf team at last Thursday’s school board meeting. … Questions were also raised about the co-ed requirement. When asked if boys would have an unfair advantage over girls, Armocida said he didn’t think so because each gender has a separate tee in order to take into account differences in physical strength.”

10 years ago: 2016

College accredited. “Antioch College President Tom Manley got the word around 1 p.m. this past Monday. An email showed up in his inbox from the Higher Learning Commission, or HLC. It contained the biggest of big news. After an arduous, five-year process, Antioch College had received accreditation. For Tom Manley and other senior administrators at the College a ‘touchdown dance’ commenced, he said on Tuesday.”

Bible in a bar. “On Wednesday, July 20, police went to a local bar after an employee told police a patron wouldn’t leave. The bartender said that the man was approaching customers and reading to them from the Bible, and became agitated when asked to stop. An officer escorted him outside and served him with a signed ‘ban’ letter.”

Practice laughter yoga. “Laughter Yoga Club meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Mills Lawn Elementary School, at South Winter and Elm streets. Laughter yoga is practiced worldwide for health, exercise and fun, and it is also a peace movement, since ‘who can fight when you are laughing?’ Participation is free and open to the public.”