Sea Dogs season ends with a splash, awards

On Monday through Thursday mornings during June and July, a parade of 5-18-year-olds make their way up the Gaunt Park hill for swim practice. On Tuesday, July 21, the routine changed, and swimmers gathered at the pool at 8 p.m. for an ice cream party to celebrate the completion of the 2026 swim season.

In a short ceremony emceed by head coach Kathleen Magill, swimmers were celebrated for achievements ranging from participating in every practice to winning medals at championships.

A nonprofit started in 1991, the Sea Dogs are run by a parent-board, who rent the pool from the Village, organize competitions, take photos, fundraise, and cheer on swimmers as they compete. Head coach Magill runs daily practices from 8:45-10:55 with the assistance of Claire Cutting, Luke Guisleman and a throng of high school volunteers, who earn community service hours by setting up the pool and running practice for the youngest swimmers.

Reflecting on the season, Magill shared a few highlights, including encouraging swimmers to try a new stroke, seeing some achieve personal bests.

“A highlight is always seeing kids realize what they are capable of,” Magill said. “Especially seeing the littlest kids who have never participated on a swim team before realise that it’s not that scary and they can make it across the pool, that’s probably my favorite part.”

At the awards ceremony, swimmers received medals and ribbons they racked up throughout the season. Special awards went to most improved swimmers in each age group — Eden Harstad and Calvin Wagner for 5–6 year olds; Benjamin Wagner and Nora Fisher for 7–8 year olds; James Christen and Anna Mayer for 9–10 year olds , Daphne Bussey and Isaiah Lee for 11–12 year olds, Rocket Coperthwaite and Annabel Christen for the 13–14 year olds; and Lance Guisleman and Elizabeth Hill for the 15–18 year olds.

“For ‘most improved,’ we looked at swimmers who dropped time and swimmers who made other achievements, like swimming across the pool for the first time,” Magill said.

Several returning swimmers and parents commented on their journeys as swimmers and parents. Allie Amend, a returning swimmer, said her favorite event was the 25 freestyle.

“I just love competing!” she said. “I also enjoy getting to cheer on my friends.”

Parent Kat Christen, whose two swimmers have been competing for a total of six seasons, said she appreciates Sea Dogs for so much more than the competition.

“It’s a great way for kids to spend their summer,” Christen said. “It’s screen free, it’s social, and they get to learn a skill that can save their lives.

Looking forward to next year, coach Magill said she hopes more families will consider signing their kids up for the swim team.

“I hope that every swimmer from this season had a great experience and will bring a friend next summer,” Magill said. “It’s really not scary and we have a lot of fun!”

This season’s team roster included Emmie Adducchio, Olivia Adducchio, Squally Adducchio, Allie Amend, Dilly Arwood, Alijah Bahr, Josijah Bahr, Nyjah Bahr, Urijah Bahr, Chance Brookey, Daphne Bussey, Everett Bussey, Johanna Cain, Annabelle Christen, James Christen, Huxley Cornelius, Imogene Cowperthwaite, Rocket Cowperthwaite, Eli Crockett, Milo Crockett, Arlie Edmunds, Grant Edmunds, Cooper Edwards, Grayden Edwards, Adrian Espinosa, Nora Fisher, Sydney Fisher, Elias Fleck, Alyce Fox, Lance Guisleman, Luke Guisleman, Eden Harstad, Elizabeth Hill, Ellen Hill, Ryan Hixon, Lian Holtgrave, Kai Hsu-Mazur, Miko Hsu-Mazur, Jensen Jackson, Gwen Jordan, Astrid Kelhoffer, Freya Kelhoffer, Arabella Kelley, Isaiah Lee, Keegan Longano, Reagan Longano, Helen Lowry, Konrad Lowry, Anna Mayer, Ava Miller, Bryce Miller, Greyson Miller, Chloe Moon, John Novak, Francisco Ramirez, Calliope Raska, Kelsey Reichelderfer-Wolff, Mae Schleining, Seth Scribben, Hayes Shaffer-Skiber, Stevie Sikes-Gilbert, Charlotte Skidmore, Ronan Smith, Oscar Taylor, Shaffer Taylor, Sophia Thomas, Ellie Troquille, Benjamin Wagner, Calvin Wagner, Eloise Wagner, Jack Welsh, Jimi Whitaker, Isabel Whitmore, Evie Whittaker, Luci Whittaker and Will Whittaker.