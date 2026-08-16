Take a ride with the Village Bike Club

By Jonas Bahn

If you’re downtown on a Wednesday evening and see a group of people riding down the bike path, calling out to other cyclists to join them, you’ve likely just run across members of the recently founded Village Bicycle Club.

Tisa Braddy, an organizer for Dayton’s Don’t Tell Comedy, partnered with local entrepreneurs Dani and Mike Mortell, of Lark Overland, to found their own cycling event in Yellow Springs, inspired by the monthly Dayton Bike Meet. The group meets every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the train station.

“Dayton attracts a lot of people from outside Dayton. Their bike meetup is massive,” Dani Mortell told the News. “Maybe people in Springfield or Dayton will be looking for something to do, and they can come to Yellow Springs and meet the people who live here, and explore the town a little bit.”

Although they said they hope to attract people from all around the area, the organizers envisioned the Bike Club as a social event that both locals and newcomers to Yellow Springs could participate in.

“We’re focusing on bringing people together, doing something active outdoors. Just, you know, giving people a fun way to spend an afternoon,” Mortell said.

“It kind of turns into networking, also,” Braddy added. “Every ride there’s been somebody new. We learn about each other, what the other does, whether we’re from in the community or outside the community.”

In making these new connections, the Village Bicycle Club has been able to expand its scope. One of Braddy’s ideas for the club was to end each ride at a different business in town. At the end of the route, the cyclists have found themselves at Trail Town, Peach’s and the Yellow Springs Brewery on various days. The cyclists take this time to eat, drink and get to know one another.

“When you’re riding you may not talk to every person, but when you’re sitting and you’re stationary, a lot more conversations spring up,” Mortell said. “I feel like I’ve already met so many more people just from doing that.”

The route changes every meeting, but usually stays within town.

“We usually hit up the bike path, and then we’ll go a little bit through downtown,” Mortell said, “but a lot of it’s just the residential streets that are less busy, and more of a chill vibe.”

“Chill and informative,” Braddy said. “You may hear tidbits about some YS history along the way.”

The organizers said they’re aware of safety concerns raised about the group online after some noticed bikers in the club not wearing helmets during a recent ride. Though Ohio law doesn’t require standard bicycle riders of any age to wear helmets, the Village Bicycle Club does require minors to wear helmets, and participants are encouraged to keep safety in mind and protect themselves; all riders must sign a waiver before riding.

“We’ve encouraged folks to wear helmets,” Mortell said, “but we also respect that if you’re an adult going on a chill bike ride in the afternoon, it’s your choice to wear a helmet.”

The Village Bike Club is also putting out a call for volunteers, both to lead rides and to host and sponsor the post-ride hangout. Those interested in riding or volunteering can find more information on the Village Bicycle Club’s Facebook page, where they post details about their next rides, including the time and the route. Meeting times are also posted in the community calendar, in this very newspaper. The next ride is Wednesday, Aug. 12, 5:45 p.m., starting at Millworks.

People of all ages are welcome — just show up, and be ready to ride.

Contact: ysnews@ysnews.com

*Jonas Bahn is a freelance reporter for the News. He was the first recipient of the Lauren Heaton Scholarship Fund for Aspiring Journalists.