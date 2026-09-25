Another T-ball season concludes

Coach Rob Gay

Perry League T-ball’s final event of the year was Friday, Aug. 7, and the game was again negatively impacted by the weather. Thankfully, our thoughtful volunteers had prepared in advance for this possibility by reserving the Bryan Center for the traditional end-of-season community potluck dinner. Although we weren’t able to play T-ball, we did play with balls of all shapes, sizes and colors. The children seemed to delight in the freedom to explore and play under the protection of the indoor space as the parents mingled.

While watching the evening unfold, my thoughts turned to our predecessors, the ones who had the vision and heart to start this treasured summer activity. Throughout the years there have been countless individuals who have poured their time, energy and passion into this cherished activity, with little or no recognition. Often we focus the lens on the children who play the game, as it should be. Their words, actions and enthusiasm are what make the experience special.

If you pull the lens back, you see other figures who often go unnoticed. It begins with the parents who willingly agree to coach a base, manage the batting bench, assist the ball-thrower-inners, or some other task — there are many! The kindness and enthusiastic support they offer the players fills the little ones’ spirits.

Then, there are the ones who volunteer to provide snacks for half-time, assist with player registration or agree to be the scribe, taking notes to assist in detailing the night’s events.

There is the random individual who arrives early who helps us move the side bleachers onto the field to be used to stage the batters for their turn at the plate. I think of Becky Reed, who has managed the bench for nearly two decades.

A list of individuals also would include the volunteers from Yellow Springs Youth Baseball and High School programs who dedicated many hours toward preparing the fields for play, and assisting in coaching their younger counterparts.

During the setup for Friday’s event, Fiona Garcia and Thea Brevik were greatly helpful in setting up the chairs and tables for the meal. A special thanks to Aimee Garcia, who perfectly cooked all of the hot dogs served that evening, which was greatly appreciated. One cannot overlook the impact our predecessor Coach Jimmy Cheshire had. He led the program for 34 years. His genuine love for the children, the community and gifted writing helped to increase interest in this activity. Donald Perry, for whom the T-ball program is named, founded the YS Youth Baseball program and was the driving force behind this endeavor. Sadly, he passed away at just 34 years old in 1967. Lastly, without the land donated by Wheeling Gaunt in 1894, there likely wouldn’t be a park that carries his name, or a ball field to play games on.

We closed out Friday’s event — and the 2026 season — with the highly anticipated trophy presentation, a moment in which we celebrate the season and witness many full-face smiles.

We are grateful to be involved with such a wonderful activity, and to have had the opportunity to spend time with the players and families alike; it truly takes a village to make it happen. We look forward to seeing you all next June as we kick off another season!