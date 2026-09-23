Bulldog Scramble to benefit baseball, softball teams

The Yellow Springs Schools baseball and softball teams will hold the third annual Bulldog Scramble on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Locust Hills Golf Course in Springfield.

Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 25, at http://www.bit.ly/YSGolfScramble2026. The cost is $75 per person or $300 per four-person team and includes green fees, a cart and dinner. Payment will be collected at check-in on the day of the scramble.

Dinner will include a pork chop, chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, a roll, coleslaw, a fountain drink and an ice cream sandwich.

Proceeds will support the schools’ baseball and softball programs, including uniforms, equipment, supplies and training facilities. Drink carts will be available on the course. A 50/50 raffle and basket auction will follow the round, and long-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests will be held during play.

Those who are unable to participate but would like to support the programs may donate by cash, check or Venmo. Checks should be made payable to YSHS Athletic Boosters. Venmo donations may be sent to @YSHS-AthleticBoosters.

Local businesses may also support the event through sponsorships: title sponsor, $1,000; Bulldog Champion sponsor, $750; Bulldog sponsor, $400; or hole sponsor, $200. Merchandise, gift cards and gift certificates may also be donated for inclusion in a gift basket.

For sponsorship information, contact Nathan Collier at 937-721-9312 or Danny Steck at 937-902-4399. Donations may also be made at http://www.bit.ly/YSHSAthleticBoostersDonate. Donations of $200 or more will receive a letter of receipt for tax purposes.

For more information, contact Coach Mitch Clark at 937-469-5145.