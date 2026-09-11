Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 11, 2026

SOCCER

Boys rack up three nonconference wins

The varsity boys soccer team opened its season with three wins and two losses in nonconference play.

The Bulldogs started with a commanding 10–0 home win over Northeastern on Saturday, Aug. 15. Senior Collin Goebel led scoring with two goals, while seniors Wyatt Fagan and Sameer Sajabi, sophomores Logan Herzog, Ezra Lydy and Aaron White, juniors Luke Mikesell and David Torres and freshman Nico Sajabi each added one. Sophomore goalkeeper Braden Derrickson made two saves.

Yellow Springs fell 7–2 to Troy Christian at home Tuesday, Aug. 18, with Mikesell and Sameer Sajabi each scoring once. Derrickson netted seven saves.

The Bulldogs returned to the win column Tuesday, Aug. 25, edging Greeneview 3–2 at home. Mikesell, Nico Sajabi and Sameer Sajabi each scored a goal, while Fagan made four saves.

Yellow Springs followed with a 5–1 away win over Catholic Central on Thursday, Aug. 27; no individual statistics were reported for the match.

The boys closed out the stretch of matches with a 3–1 loss at Alter on Saturday, Aug. 29. Senior Tome Rios scored Yellow Springs’ lone goal.

At press time, scores had not yet been reported for the Bulldogs’ Tuesday, Sept. 1, nonconference match against Greenon or their Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Buckeye Conference match against Miami Valley. The boys’ current season record, as reported, stands at 3–2–0.

Girls face tough opening stretch

The varsity girls soccer team faced a difficult slate of nonconference opponents in the opening weeks of the season.

The Bulldogs fell 5–0 to Northeastern at home Saturday, Aug. 15, with sophomore goalkeeper Jai’bre Anderson making 18 saves.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Yellow Springs lost 8–2 to Norwood. Senior Elaina Gilley scored both of the Bulldogs’ goals.

The girls traveled to Newton on Thursday, Aug. 20, where they fell 12–0. Anderson recorded 22 saves, and senior Gabriella Kibblewhite added seven.

The Bulldogs next dropped a pair of 11–0 matches, falling at Southeastern on Saturday, Aug. 22, and at home against Dixie on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Against Southeastern, Kibblewhite made 18 saves and freshman Kate Meister added eight. Anderson recorded 16 saves against Dixie.

The Bulldogs fell 8–1 at Catholic Central on Thursday, Aug. 27. Freshman Niamh Jones-Graham scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal, while Anderson made 19 saves and Kibblewhite added four.

Yellow Springs closed the stretch with a 13–0 home loss to Greenon on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Anderson recorded 16 saves, Kibblewhite made 13 and senior Alannah Calfee added one.

The girls’ current season record stands at 0–7–0, with conference play coming up this week.