Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to open season

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs will open its 2026–2027 season Sunday, Sept. 20, with a 4 p.m. concert by Calidore String Quartet.

The Washington Post described the ensemble as musicians who “speak, breathe, think and feel as one.” The New York Times said they bring “deep reserves of virtuosity and irrepressible dramatic instinct” to each performance.

All concerts in the series will be presented at First Presbyterian Church and followed by a question-and-answer session. They will be subsequently broadcast on WDPR and WGUC; broadcast dates will be announced at each concert.

Season subscriptions are $140, and single tickets are $30. Admission for patrons 25 and younger remains free. For tickets and more information about the series, go online to http://www.cmys.org or follow the organization on Facebook.