Danielle “Dawn” Ayana Williams was born in Florida on July 22, 2005, and tragically passed on Sept. 4, 2026. She was the smartest, funniest and most loving person her family knows. She got her GED at 16 and wanted to study theater management and computer science when she went to college.

She was an old soul. She loved knitting, crocheting, playing music and doing anything creative with her hands. She was an animal lover and loved her cat, Bo, who passed away. She had been vegan since she was 14 because of her love for this planet.

She was always good for a late-night conversation that often lasted into the early morning. She was a light for others, always quick with a joke and someone who could make you feel good in any circumstance. She was blunt, but even under her criticism, she still made you laugh.

She loved insane musicals, dancing and cooking. She’d make her own spices, pickle vegetables and make her own vegan meat and cheese. No matter who tried to tear her down, she remained true to herself and brave. She was shy and quiet compared with her very loud older sisters, but she was always there as part of the fun and offering her own two cents on any matter.

She filled our lives with love, understanding, validation, care and laughter, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Dawn’s memory will survive in her parents, Tomaz and Margaret Williams; her siblings, Shekinah, Jenesis, Zoe, Chrome, Hadassah and Augustus; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and family are welcome to a visitation Thursday, Sept. 10, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, 322 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, from noon–2 p.m., with a eulogy and comments from friends and family beginning at 2 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.