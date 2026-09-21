Hugh Ricciardi, 85, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born July 7, 1941, in Yellow Springs, Hugh spent most of his life in the community he called home, ultimately returning there for the final chapter of his life.

Hugh worked throughout his career in banking and sales and was also a longtime landlord. In that role, he made a conscious choice to keep his rents affordable, providing homes for people in his community rather than simply pursuing the highest rent the market would bear.

Hugh was feisty, charming, strong-willed and determined, with opinions he wasn’t particularly shy about sharing. He could be complicated, but he loved his family very much, even if he didn’t always express that love in conventional ways. He fought cancer much the same way he approached life — on his own terms and with remarkable tenacity. He was a fighter until the very end.

A devoted University of Dayton Flyers and Cincinnati Reds fan, Hugh loved a good game almost as much as he loved a great meal. Good food was one of life’s genuine pleasures for him. His family likes to imagine that wherever Hugh has landed, there is a Flyers game on, the Reds are winning, and a steak dinner with a side of ribs is waiting for him.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Linda Ricciardi; daughter, Carli Dixon and her husband, Hamilton Dixon; son, Tony Ricciardi; stepdaughter, Kathleen Bowers and her husband, Robert Bowers; and stepson, Michael Ackerman. He is also survived by several grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmelo and Maria Ricciardi, and his sisters, Josephine Dunphy, Hilda Bolle, and Mary Gray.

A private graveside burial will take place on Monday, Sept. 21, followed by a public gathering at Hugh’s family home, 1359 Xenia Ave., from 2–4 p.m.

His family will remember Hugh in all the ways that made him unmistakably himself — the determination, the charm, the stubborn streak, the good meals, the ball games, and the fight. He leaves behind a family who loved him and a community that was his home for nearly all of his life.

Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.