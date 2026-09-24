Katherine Sue Merrill, affectionately known as “Kit,” passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 12, 1952, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the fourth of five daughters of Esther “Liz” (Kraft) and Roger Merrill, and grew up in Upper Arlington, Ohio. She moved to Yellow Springs in 1990, calling the village home for more than 30 years.

After earning an associate degree, Katherine began a fulfilling career as an occupational therapy assistant in the early 1980s. She held positions in diverse settings, including Central Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, UCo Industries and the Harold Lewis Center, and in later years applied her skills to the role of teacher’s aide at Mills Lawn Elementary School.

Katherine’s intelligence and curiosity fueled a lifetime love of learning. An avid reader, she typically read two books at a time — one novel and one nonfiction title — with a third book likely in the mix after her birthday, when she was often gifted a new volume of poetry. Her childhood dream of becoming an archaeologist was reflected in her passion for artifact-hunting, and she spent many weekends walking plowed fields in search of worked flint and stone tools. Likewise, she completed courses in primatology and anthropology at Wright State University.

With a remarkable imagination and talent to match, Kit found creative expression in writing, illustrating and sewing (to name but a few of her outlets). She found great joy in quilting, and donated dozens of her creations to Project Linus. Katherine had a special gift for transforming the mundane into the magical, and used her creativity to add whimsy and beauty to daily life. Whether painting playful hippos on the wall of a nursery, adding limericks to lunch boxes, or initiating Christmas Carol kazoo-alongs, she imbued her world with playfulness and artistry.

Kit’s nature was irrepressibly free-thinking and independent. Her high school required girls to wear a skirt or dress, and she delighted in finding ways to trick her teachers into letting her change into the jeans she kept stashed in her locker! She embraced vegetarianism in the ‘60s, was active in Columbus’ volunteer-run food co-op and recycling center in the ‘70s, and was a passionate advocate for equality, environmental justice and conservation throughout her life.

She found solace in the natural world and was awed by its creations. Katherine loved to walk the trails in Glen Helen, Clifton Gorge and John Bryan, and was thrilled each spring when the orioles returned to nest in her yard. She also held special fondness for the deserts of the American Southwest, and had many stories and photographs from her travels there.

Katherine is survived by her five children, Lacey Luce, Denver (Beth) Liston, Molly Merrill-Payne, Matthew (Divya) Zaff, and Lukas (Hazel) Zaff; and three grandchildren, Madeline Liston, Adam Liston and Kiernan (Molly) Davis. She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Clark Bruggers; her sister Elizabeth Russel; and her parents, Liz and Roger Merrill.

She will be forever remembered for her outstanding wit and humor, her authentic and loving nature and for the sense of wonder and magic she shared with all who knew her. A celebration of Katherine’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 10, 2026, at The Lodge at Olentangy Condominiums, 625 Providence Ave, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Glen Helen Raptor Center, a cause close to Katherine’s heart.